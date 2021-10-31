Hogs rest, regroup during downtime

FAYETTEVILLE -- For all the progress achieved during 18 games under University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and his staff -- both documented and perceived -- there is this troubling fact.

The Razorbacks (5-3) will enter the final third of the season all alone in last place in the SEC West with a 1-3 league record. Every other team in the division, widely regarded as the toughest in college football, has at least two conference wins.

Arkansas notched its fifth win on Oct. 23 in a 45-3 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Little Rock. That's the fastest to five wins for any Razorback team in the past five years, since the 2016 squad improved to 5-2 on Oct. 15 with a 34-30 victory over Ole Miss on homecoming.

The Razorbacks earned widespread respect with a 4-0 start that included wins over then-No. 15 Texas and then-No. 7 Texas A&M. That four-game stretch vaulted the Hogs to No. 8 in The Associated Press poll.

Their latest four-game stretch ended with a 1-3 record, including conference losses at Georgia and Ole Miss and a home setback against Auburn. Those teams entered Saturday's games ranked No. 1, No. 10 and No. 18, respectively.

After a grind like the Razorbacks have faced, down time both mentally and physically was imperative if Arkansas is to go on a late-season run.

"You need some type of break, some type of mental break, some type of getting healthy break," Pittman said regarding the stretch of games the Razorbacks completed before their open date.

"It's been really important to us," he added. "We've got good team chemistry. We're trying to talk about making this run and seeing if we can do it. Our kids, if we can get healthy, our ones can compete real well. I know we have to continue to get better depth."

To that end, the Razorbacks scrimmaged with their younger and less-experienced players last week while giving their veterans walk-through looks that included schemes specifically intended for the Mississippi State game next Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

A collection of Arkansas veterans spoke after the win against UAPB about playing in the first half only and going into a period of rest and recovery.

"It feels good just to know that we got the win and just go into the bye week 5-3," said junior wideout Treylon Burks, who scored three touchdowns against the Golden Lions.

"It was obviously great for our bodies," senior linebacker Bumper Pool said of being limited to the first half, after which Arkansas led 45-0.

"Coach Pittman talked about starting the month, that started with today. We obviously get a bye week, which is big. But getting this win with all the hard work we put in after the tough three-week stretch, we're excited moving forward with the season."

The Razorbacks executed with good precision on both side of the ball in games two through four against Texas, Georgia Southern and Rice, then had major offensive efforts from their starters in a 52-51 loss at Ole Miss and also against UAPB. However, the defense has missed more tackles and has not been as physical in most of the past four games.

Pittman said he hopes to see a return to the Razorbacks' early efforts when they suit out Saturday against the Bulldogs, who have won seven of the past nine games in the series.

"I feel like that was a major jumpstart to our program and what we wanted to do," defensive end Zach Williams said after the win over UAPB.

"Coach Pittman said it was No. 1 of our streak and we want to keep that going. I feel like it also brought back more life into people because after the Georgia game, I don't really think the life was really there. But now I see it in the locker room and everywhere else and I really appreciate that. I think we're going to go pretty far now since we had a little jumpstart to what we have to do."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson said the team was ready for a break.

"We've been grinding from fall camp, straight into the season, playing straight SEC games week in and week out," he said. "So this bye week is going to get us right mentally and physically, just giving our bodies a rest and time to get back ready to work after the bye week."

Added Williams, "KJ really said it. It's really good because everybody needs a break. If you love something so much, you need a break from it because if you can gather yourself back, you can actually do better when we get back out. I feel like this will be good for our team and we can make a lot of things happen after this break."

Arkansas went 1-3 last year against the teams remaining on its schedule, with a 21-14 win at No. 16 Mississippi State being the sole victory

The Razorbacks lost 52-3 at home to Alabama in the season finale, their 14th straight loss to the Crimson Tide and their fourth in a row by 19-plus points. This season, they'll face Alabama on the road on Nov. 20 after a road game at LSU.

The Razorbacks also lost one-possession games decided in the waning moments last year in losses to LSU (27-24) and at Missouri (50-48). Snapping a losing streak in either of those trophy games would be another notch for the Pittman regime, which is 1-0 in trophy games this season.