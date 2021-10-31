Hotel's tale a haunting depiction

THE CREEPY CRESCENT --For this ghoulish edition of Paper Trails we've done a little digging into one of Arkansas' spookiest spots -- the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs (insert scary, slasher movie music here).

Built by the Eureka Springs Investment Co. for $294,000 and opened on May 1, 1886, the Crescent was billed as America's most opulent resort and had fancy conveniences like electricity and elevators, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

By the early 1900s, business was trailing off, and the building was used for some years as a girl's boarding school from September through June and a hotel in summer.

In 1937, Iowa native Norman Baker bought the hotel and opened the Baker Hospital and Health Resort a year later. The flamboyant Baker was a conspiracy theorist, anti-Semite and anti-Catholic who peddled bogus cures for cancer, according to the Arkansas Encyclopedia. He was convicted of mail fraud and spent three years in prison.

Nowadays the hotel, which is open and has been renovated several times since the '40s, is a draw not just for its grandeur and location but for its many reported ghostly sightings, including the cancer patient Theodora and Dr. John Freemont Ellis, the hotel's doctor in the late 1800s. The Crescent even offers ghost tours for the curious.

Fayetteville artist and writer Sean Fitzgibbon has created "What Follows is True: Crescent Hotel," a 240-page, fully painted nonfiction graphic book about the hotel, focusing mostly on its Baker years. He hopes to release the book in January.

Growing up in Missouri, Fitzgibbon often traveled with his family to take ghost tours at the Crescent.

Baker "had always haunted me over the years," he says. "It's such a bizarre story. ... I've spent quite a few years on this. I love art and storytelling, and I'm a big fan of Gothic stories. The fact that the Crescent Hotel is still there and it has such a history, I love that."

A Kickstarter campaign for the book, which ends today, has raised more than $26,200. For information on "What Follows is True: Crescent Hotel," visit arkansasonline.com/1031papertrails.

