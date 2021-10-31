• Cat Uden of South Florida said she was warned by a police officer not to wear a Halloween costume evoking a controversial 30-story condominium project to a block party because it would be considered a "planned protest march" for which she needs a permit, though at least one legal expert perceived "very shaky ground."

• Aryan Khan, 23, son of a Bollywood megastar, walked out of jail and was greeted with dancing and firecrackers after the Bombay High Court granted him bail three weeks after his arrest in a drug raid on a cruise ship party.

• Bob Baker, a circuit judge in Alabama's Limestone County, said that although he'll miss the work and especially the relationships of the past two decades, it's time to give someone else a shot, so he's retiring to travel with his wife, play "bad" golf and enjoy life.

• Matthew Moran, 20, a corrections guard at the Lauderdale County jail in Alabama, was arrested on charges of trying to deliver crystal meth to inmates.

• Raul Bujanda, special agent in charge of the Albuquerque, N.M., office of the FBI, said that "Our message is clear and simple: Hate has no place on the Navajo Nation or anywhere else," as the agency began utilizing the Navajo language in a social media campaign to combat hate crime.

• James "Pookie" Lampkin, 44, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in federal prison and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act by running what a U.S. attorney called a "barbaric dog-fighting operation" in Georgia, with 63 chained-up animals seized from his backyard.

• Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, declared that "there is no more business as usual when it comes to involvement in [this] barbaric practice," as seven people face animal cruelty and conspiracy charges in a cockfighting and bird-breeding operation in Verbena, Ala.

• Tasha Banks, a councilwoman in Greenville, Miss., noted that "it could have been a child" as the city considers installing speed bumps in a neighborhood where a speeding vehicle hit a dog, with its owner offering to pay for the work himself.

• Steve Wozniack, 71, an electronics engineer and co-founder of Apple, is not impressed with the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models, saying during a tech talk, "I got the new iPhone. I can't tell the difference, really."