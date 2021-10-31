It’s close to that time to ‘fall back’ an hour

The Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services Department reminds residents that daylight saving time ends in a week and they should turn their clocks back an hour.

“The nights are about to get a lot darker as we get ready to ‘fall back’ into standard time,” according to a news release.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. next Sunday, which means residents will want to turn their analog clocks back before they go to bed Saturday night.

The change is automatic for most smartphones, computers, tablets and other digital devices.

Daylight saving time is the practice of setting clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and back again in the fall, to make better use of natural daylight.

What will you do with your extra hour?

Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services would like to remind residents it’s a good time to change smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector batteries and check to make sure those devices are in working order.

“As a reminder if you reside in the city limits of Pine Bluff and you do not have a working smoke detector, Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will provide one for you at no cost, by calling (870) 730-2048,” according to the release.

“A time will be set and members of the fire department will come to your residence and install a smoke detector in your home, also at this time a home survey is offered.

“In addition, Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services offers an address program by providing reflective, adhesive, numbers for your house and will install them if your home does not have a visible address. This service can help insure a more certain response in case you are in need of emergency services.” Also, “Free blood pressure checks are available by stopping by your local fire station.”