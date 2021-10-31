Jaguars add to Red Wolves' woes

MOBILE, Ala. -- Down 18 points with 25 minutes to go, Arkansas State needed something.

Its offense was feeble, scoring only on a 100-yard kickoff return, and its defense was meek, having surrendered 352 yards in the first half.

The Red Wolves defense gave ASU a chance: three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out, interception.

As for their counterparts on the other side of the ball? Fumble, interception, costly penalty, interception.

A meager showing from ASU's offense prevented any chance of a second-half comeback Saturday evening as South Alabama cruised to a 31-13 win at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The Jaguars scored 28 straight points to open the game -- headlined by two touchdowns by standout wide receiver Jalen Tolbert -- and buried the Red Wolves before they could even start climbing out of yet another hole.

"It was just ... mistakes that we created ourselves," running back Alan Lamar said. "I think we were [giving full effort in the second half], but we need to cut out the mental errors that are shooting us in the foot."

ASU (1-7, 0-4 Sun Belt Conference) had an opportunity to capitalize right out of the break. The Red Wolves marched into the red zone on the first drive of the third quarter, picking up a crucial third-down despite a dropped touchdown pass by Seydou Traore.

But the drive stalled, going backward with two rushes for minus-3 yards and an incomplete pass, leading to a short Blake Grupe field goal that cut the deficit to 28-10.

The Red Wolves then forced a quick punt, but on the third play of ASU's ensuing drive, South Alabama's A.J. DeShazor jarred the ball loose after Te'Vailance Hunt had hauled in a would-be first-down conversion, falling on it at the ASU 45.

Although ASU managed to get close to or beyond midfield on its next three series as well, the Red Wolves came away empty-handed on all of them.

"The first half, we ran 18 plays ... so we never got into a rhythm," Coach Butch Jones said. "I don't think there's any secret to it -- it's a line of scrimmage game. Obviously, we got dominated on the line of scrimmage and we didn't have time to throw the football, we couldn't get open. ... It's the first game like that where we've struggled like this."

While ASU scuffled on offense in the first half, South Alabama (5-3, 2-3) had no issues. The Jaguars scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions as quarterback Jake Bentley connected with Tolbert for scores of 13 and 30 yards.

After failed fourth-down by ASU just shy of the end zone, the Jaguars drove 99 yards on 18 plays over 8:31 to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter.

Bentley, a transfer graduate student, complete 24 of 28 passes before halftime for 232 yards as South Alabama outgained ASU 352-70 in the first half.

"We just came out with the mindset you have to have to go win a game, and that's what we did," Bentley said. "We hit our shots and just executed well."

Already dealing with depth issues, the Red Wolves were dealt no favors injury-wise. Defensive end Joe Ozougwu didn't play the majority of the second half because of a hand injury and left tackle Andre Harris Jr., who was limited in practice this week, was visibly laboring -- a potential explanation for ASU's offensive woes as quarterback Layne Hatcher was sacked three times and the Red Wolves managed 38 yards on 26 rushes.

The scariest moment of the night came when Corey Rucker clattered into the South Alabama sideline on a failed onside kick attempt with a little more than six minutes remaining.

ASU's leading wide receiver was down for several minutes as Jones came across the field before eventually helping him to a nearby cart with the assistance of a trainer. Rucker did not return to the game -- Jones said he underwent tests on both his ribs and neck area -- but was able to leave Hancock Whitney Stadium with the rest of the Red Wolves on Saturday night.

"We all went on a knee and said a little prayer," ASU defensive end Kivon Bennett said. "As soon as we got done, [Corey] popped up, so I really have to contribute that to God. ... We're going to check up on him, make sure he's OK and build from there."