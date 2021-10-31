Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 10-31-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• AR DEPT OF CORRECTION MAX UNIT, 2501 State Farm Road, Tucker. Date of inspection Oct. 21. No CFM Certificate. Manager to send certificate when she locates it.

• AR DEPT OF CORRECTION MAX UNIT, 2501 State Farm Road, Tucker. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 27. This follow up assessment regards item #55 only, CFM. The inspector was sent CFM Certificate by email. Therefore, no signature on assessment form.

• PINE BLUFF HIBACHI, 4804 Dollarway Road. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 27. No violations reported.

• TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE, 502 Mallard Loop Ste. E. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 22. No violations reported. No foods were observed sitting out to thaw on the shelf or cart during inspection.

• RALLY'S HAMBURGERS, 403 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Oct. 28. Observed top of cooler unclean. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Cooler was cleaned during time of inspection.

• AWESOME LIL WONDERS, 620 S. Poplar St. Date of inspection Oct. 27. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required through passing a test is part of an accredited program.

• RANCH HOUSE BAR-B-QUE, 6224 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Oct. 27. Observed an accumulation of debris on vent hood. Vent hood should be cleaned. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• TACO BELL, 8001 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Oct. 27. Observed trash cans containing food residue uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.