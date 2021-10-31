Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 10-31-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Michael Robert Kelley, 62, and Deborah Kay Tidwell, 63, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 25.

Jonathan Michael Pitts, 27, and Kaitlin Leigh Tompkins, both of White Hall, recorded Oct. 26.

Bryant Earls, 37, and Rolonda L. Murry, 28, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 28.

Derrick Deon Belin, 33, and Veronica Chenlie Webster, 38, both of Dallas, Texas, recorded Oct. 25.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Ashley Young v. Ronald Young, granted Oct. 26.

Lisa Marie Bowling v. Justin Allen Bowling, granted Oct. 26.

Kera Flumm v. Trenton Flumm, granted Oct. 26.

Tammie Hughey v. Jared Hughey, granted Oct. 27.

Shaketa Summons Burton v. Kenneth Burton Sr., granted Oct. 27.

Madison Aldridge v. Nicolas Aldridge, granted Oct. 29.

Willie Bailey v. Deloris Bailey, granted Oct. 29.