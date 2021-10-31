Keselowski nears finale for Penske

MARTINSVILLE, Va. -- Brad Keselowski moved to Team Penske to become a NASCAR champion and industry leader.

He achieved his first goal in 2012 when he won the Cup title, the first for team owner Roger Penske in NASCAR competition. Keselowski also earned Penske's 500th victory and in 2019 passed Mark Donohue as the winningest driver in Penske history.

Keselowski's time with the Penske organization is in its final two-race stretch, and he'd like nothing more than to leave with a second Cup title. To grab that one final trophy on his way out the door, Keselowski will have to race his way into the championship finale today at Martinsville Speedway.

He's six points below the cutline with three spots up for grabs at Martinsville. Kyle Larson is the only driver already qualified for the winner-take-all Nov. 7 title-deciding finale at Phoenix.

Keselowski doesn't have to win Martinsville to earn one of the remaining championship berths.

"Even if we don't win the race, realistically, if we put up a lot of stage points and do all those things, we've got a great shot, so I feel pretty good about this weekend," he said.

The competition is tough. The four drivers above the cutline are Hendrick Motorsports teammates Larson and Chase Elliott, the reigning Cup champion, as well as Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Below the cutline are all three Team Penske drivers -- Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano -- as well as JGR driver Martin Truex Jr. Logano is probably the only one who must win today to advance, like he did in 2018 to make the championship finale.

Keselowski, winner of Martinsville's grandfather clock trophy in 2017 and 2019, has wanted to focus only on today's race and not use his closing days to reflect on his time driving for one of the most respected organizations in motorsports.

Keselowski is leaving to become driver and part-owner at Roush Fenway Racing, where he'll fulfill his goal of having an important voice in the sport after 12 seasons driving for Penske that included 34 Cup victories, a Cup title, an Xfinity Series title and the successful recruitment of Logano to the organization.

But he has looked back a bit since making the decision to leave.

"I have allowed my head to go into that space a couple of times," Keselowski said. "It's a dangerous spot to get in because it distracts from the focus of putting it all together, so I tried to shut my brain off of that as soon as it goes in that spot, but clearly, it would mean the world to me to be able to (win another championship for Penske) and do it for our team in our last year together."

Right after the Phoenix finale, Keselowski will get to work at Roush as a competition leader. He's expected to hire Matt McCall from Chip Ganassi Racing as his crew chief on the No. 6 Ford -- Keselowski will replace Ryan Newman in that car -- and have one of the top roles at the organization in the direction it takes competitively.

He expects to rely on lessons he's learned from working for Penske for more than a decade.

"I think Roger has always had a level of professionalism that is somewhat contagious and inspiring. His attention to detail is incredible," Keselowski said. "Clearly, he's got a great business acumen. He is really in my mind known for his contagious work ethic. You're not gonna outwork Roger Penske and I respect that so much about him.

"My goal is to take everything I've learned from him and be stronger accordingly and apply it with my own personal experiences and put together a great team, a great company that can endure and win championships for years and decades to come."

But first, he'll try to drive the No. 2 Ford to the championship on his way out the door.

FILE - Team owner Roger Penske, left, greets Brad Keselowski at the start of the season-ending NASCAR awards ceremony, Friday, Nov. 30, 2012, in Las Vegas. Keselowski won the Sprint Cup title in 2012. Heading into the race Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Martinsville Speedway, Keselowski is in the final two races of his NASCAR career with Team Penske and would love nothing more than to close his 12-year run with another Cup championship. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

FILE - Brad Keselowski, center, celebrates in Victory Lane with team owner Roger Penske, left, after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014, in Talladega, Ala. Heading into the race Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Martinsville Speedway, Keselowski is in the final two races of his NASCAR career with Team Penske and would love nothing more than to close his 12-year run with another Cup championship. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)