Not-so-good old days

In Mike Masterson's Oct. 23 op-ed, he waxed nostalgic about the greatness of the decades of the baby boomers' formative years. As a fellow boomer (white, Christian, male), I have to say I don't share all of his enthusiasm. He has firmly cemented his credentials as the whitest white man practicing journalism in this state.

Couching memories of that time as just a matter of playing outside or drinking from the garden hose makes it easier to overlook a lot that was shameful about that era. I grew up in a larger city in Iowa. On my side of the tracks, I could have come away with the same attitudes. It was easy to ignore the side of town where white citizens were warned to stay away because of redlining; therefore, it was pretty likely that my only encounters with people of different ethnicities was watching them stereotyped on TV shows. The most popular sitcoms found amusement in domestic violence ("To the moon, Alice!", "Lucy, you got some 'splainin' to do!"). We had the fun of the House Un-American Activities Committee hearings, school integration at the point of a gun, racially motivated lynchings in the South, useless duck-and-cover drills, etc. My cousin's best friend from high school was a Freedom Rider until he disappeared in Mississippi.

It's easy to look at the past from the perspective of "my normal was the normal," but it is short-sighted at best and a lie at worst. If we're so eager to go back to the '50s, let's start with the IRS rates on highest earners, individual and corporate; not the institutional misogyny, homophobia and racism that characterized the decade. I'd rather live at a time when it's a little messier, but more people feel free to express their individuality without fear of punishment for not "fitting in."

BILL HESSE

Bella Vista

The monster is real

I have a monster in my basement--my president told me so, and he always speaks the truth. Yet everyone has been saying that I'm crazy. Friends have searched every nook and cranny, and my family even gutted the basement to the studs to prove there is no monster. Police, FBI and Homeland Security have been here to conduct a thorough investigation, and they also did not find a monster.

I'm convinced they are all lying to me and in collusion with each other--the monster is real! I have reached out to my representative to introduce legislation aimed at stopping monsters in their track, I'm sure that is time well-spent. Until then, I will put my trust in Mike Lindell; he's selling a new monster deterrent called MyPotion, and four gallons are already on their way. I hear it looks like Kool-Aid.

On second thought, maybe I should double that order.

H. PETER ELZER

Fayetteville

About covid deaths

Deborah Birx was quoted in a news story saying that if President Trump had pushed mask mandates and other measures, we would have had 30 to 40 percent fewer covid deaths.

If that is the case, how come there have been more covid deaths in 2021 than there were in 2020? Just sayin'.

ROY DAVIS

Roland

Waste of our money

I would like to thank Mr. Michael Wickline for his informative article in the Oct. 24 edition. The cronyism, nepotism and blatant disregard of the taxpayers' hard-earned money they are spending is appalling.

Perhaps we can nominate this for Rep. French Hill's Golden Fleece Award. Boots on the ground indeed!

TESSIE MCKASKLE

Plumerville

Poorest states suffer

Paul Krugman recently published an op-ed in The New York Times detailing how Joe Manchin's demanded changes in Biden's proposed Build Back Better (BBB) package would hurt his constituents in West Virginia. Cuts in efforts to slow global warming would increase the already high threat of flooding and do nothing to save the dying coal industry. Cuts to the child tax credit program would harm thousands of families, particularly those headed by grandparents, of which West Virginia has a disproportionately high number due to parental death, incapacity, or addiction.

Greg Sargent has written similar pieces in The Washington Post covering poor states generally and West Virginia in particular that would be hurt most by the cuts to BBB demanded by Manchin and his legislative collaborator Kyrsten Sinema.

The great irony in this is that the poorest states, mostly in the South and parts of the Midwest, that would benefit most from BBB vote solidly for Republicans who are fighting to obstruct all of Biden's agenda. It is the best example of people voting against their self-interests we have seen in a while. Sadly, most voters in these states only know the purported cost of the BBB package and that it is being denounced by Republicans as a socialist takeover.

Sadly, Arkansas is among the states that will continue to support Republicans, and in so doing, thwart our economic and social interests. Coupled with low rates of covid-19 vaccination, a belief that Donald Trump really won the last election, and legislative actions supporting Republican attacks on democracy, the state does not offer a happy picture.

ROGER WEBB

Little Rock

Commodifying people

Letter-writer Dennis Bosch attempted to "enlighten" us about the debt ceiling, apparently failing to understand that for which so many right-wing ideologues remain willfully ignorant: The government is not a business.

Individuals in a capitalist society pursue profit, while the role of government is to see to the people's welfare, as we all learned in civics class. Citizens are not customers and shareholders of government, they're constituents.

Please stop trying to commodify people in order to determine their worth. That's not the true American way.

RL HUTSON

Cabot