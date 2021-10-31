LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Visitors bureau names new officer

LR visitors bureau selects new COO

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has named a new senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Brian Oaks has served as general manager of the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill., since 2007, according to a news release.

He will oversee the operations of the properties managed by the visitors bureau. They include the Statehouse Convention Center, the Robinson Center and Performance Hall, and River Market properties.

Oaks is a graduate of the University of Illinois, as well as the Venue Management School and Graduate Institute, the release said.

"I am excited to have Brian join our team," Gretchen Hall, visitors bureau president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "His experience and knowledge of facility operations and management will serve Little Rock well as we continue promoting the city as a preferred meetings and convention destination."

Mayor notes drop in violent crimes

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a tweet Thursday that Little Rock's increase in violent crime in 2021 compared with the previous year had dropped from 22% in May to 13% as of the last week of October.

Noting that violent crime has risen nationwide since the covid-19 pandemic started, Scott wrote that along with community intervention efforts, "we'll work to continue this downward trend."

Earlier this month, Scott and other officials unveiled a plan to use $1.5 million of the city's direct aid received from the American Rescue Plan Act to combat violent crime via a new Office of Neighborhood Safety within the city's Department of Community Programs, among other strategies.

The city is on pace to set a record for homicides, with the number of killings in 2021 outstripping previous years going back to at least 2010, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported earlier this month.