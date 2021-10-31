LIVE! in NWA: Blues in Bentonville, plus live music all over NWA

Coming up, the Original Ozark Folk Festival returns to downtown Eureka Springs Nov. 11-14. It is the longest continuously running folk festival in the nation, and the 74th annual event will see concerts held at the Basin Park Hotel, Main Stage, and The Auditorium, as well as free music in Basin Spring Park through the weekend.

Featured musicians include Texas singer-songwriter Sam Baker at 7 p.m. Nov. 14, "Ambassadors of the Ozarks" Still on the Hill at 7 p.m. Nov. 13, "America's Got Talent" veterans Gangstagrass at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and more. Tickets went on sale Aug. 20. theaud.org; facebook.com/OriginalOzarkFolkFestival.

BENTONVILLE

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

• A "Mini Blues Festival" featuring the Jeff Horton Band, Brick Fields, Buddy Shute & The Motivators, and Gary Hutchison & Ralph Hert will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Meteor, 128 W. Central Ave. $15-$20. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Jessica Gray performs at 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 31; and Hwaf Brothers perform at 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. Free. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

• Dale & Billy perform at 4 p.m. today, Oct. 31; Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 4; and the unofficial Fall Diversity Weekend will be hosted Nov. 5-7 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com.

• Jimmy Wayne Garrett performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at The 1886 Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Ave. 363-6755; jimmywaynegarrett.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Lucas Parker Band performs with guest Jessica Paige at 5 p.m. today, Oct. 31, at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. kingfishbar.com.

• Jeremiah Griffin hosts a live music fundraiser for To Write Love on Her Arms at 8 p.m. today, Oct. 31; and Ben Harris performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. Free. 856-6382; facebook.com/BenHarrisGuitar.

• A very Jerry Halloween with Forgotten Space ($20-$25) will be hosted at 8:30 p.m. today, Oct. 31; Green Acres ($10) performs at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Boy Named Banjo ($10-$12) performs with guest Stillhouse Junkies at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4; Uncrowned Kings and One For The Money perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 for Happy Hour ($8); Mixtapes ($15) performs at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5; and The Ultimate Prince Tribute ($15-$18) will be hosted at 9 p.m. Nov. 6 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Steve Wariner ($25-$70) performs at 9 p.m. Nov. 4; and the Josh Abbott Band ($20-$45) performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. 582-2500; jjslive.com.

• The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas performs a Mozart and Beethoven program at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. $11-$57. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org. (Read more about SoNA on page 5.)

• Local artists Kevin Blagg and Amos Cochran perform an evening of music and sound exploration with "Air Structures," with opening act featuring Sam King with UNTIGHT, at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 for Music on the Mountain at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Dr. $15. 443-4531; mountsequoyah.org.

FORT SMITH

• Moonshine Mafia ($10) performs with guests Hillberry Vegas, and Rachel Ammons at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Mark Christopher Lawrence brings his "Clean Outta Compton" show at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Nov. 5 and at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Nov. 6 to The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. Tickets are $25. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com

ROGERS

• An Acoustic Jam Circle will be hosted at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at Moonbroch, 117 W. Walnut St. $5. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

SPRINGDALE

• Route 358 performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Abbey Pierce performs at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

