Luncheon honors two women, others at philanthropic event

Shelia Vaught will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Cynthia VanWinkle will receive the President's Award at the Nov. 18 National Philanthropy luncheon. But the rest of the winners are a secret.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Arkansas Chapter is hosting the event at Embassy Suites in Little Rock. This year's event is different from past years -- with the exception of Vaught and VanWinkle, the rest of the honorees won't find out who will be honored until the day of the event.

Vaught is a wedding and event planner who donates her time to a number of organizations including CARTI, the Ronald McDonald House and the Little Rock Junior League. She is a past chairman of Riverfest and the Riverfest Board of Directors.

VanWinkle is chief executive officer and president of the Circle Communications Network. It advises Christian ministries, colleges, hospitals and national, international and local nonprofit organizations in strategic planning, training, event planning, fundraising, marketing and more.

Ryan Miller, donor relations manager at Arkansas Foodbank, is the chairman of the event. Jessica Dunham, director of events at East Initiative, is the co-chairwoman.

"The one thing I want to emphasize ... all of the finalists could have easily been the winner," Miller says. "Over the past couple of years we've seen so many people get nominated that we really realized we need to celebrate more people.

"That's the one big change this year. People will walk in and not know who wins, but we wanted to celebrate the other finalists because they are doing amazing work in the state," he says.

The finalists are:

Outstanding philanthropist:

• Carol Adcock and Bunny Adcock, longtime supporters of the University of Central Arkansas; he is a member of UCA's board of directors.

• Cindy and T.J. Boyle -- he is a CPA at Frost PLLC.

Outstanding volunteer fundraiser:

• Christy and William Clark -- supporters of many nonprofit organizations including University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, CHI St. Vincent and Arkansas Children's Hospital.

• Melissa Hawkins, a community volunteer.

• The Middleton family -- longtime supporters of many nonprofits, including Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Outstanding volunteer youth group:

• Champions of Hope

• EAST at Marshall High School

• Mount St. Mary Academy Junior Service Learning Group

Outstanding volunteer youth fundraiser:

• Kayla Gray

• Michael Jordan

• Madelyn Lawson

Outstanding volunteer organization:

• Arkansas Duck Derby

• Rotary Club of Conway

• UAMS Physician Assistant Program

Outstanding foundation:

• C. Louis and Mary C. Cabe Foundation

• The Ross Foundation

• The Sunderland Foundation

Outstanding corporation:

• AT&T Arkansas

• Big Red Stores

• Fowler Foods Inc.

Outstanding fundraising professional:

• Shannon Boshears, vice president and chief development officer, Arkansas Hospice

• Sherri Jones, director of annual giving at Arkansas Foodbank

• Enid Olvey, senior vice president/chief operating officer at Arkansas Children's Hospital Foundation

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Arkansas Chapter represents more than 200 nonprofit organizations. It offers education, professional development and networking among leaders of nonprofit organizations. Dunham joined in 2018 and especially likes the mentoring program aspect of the organization.

"My mentor currently is with the Ronald McDonald House and she does a lot of fundraising events," Durham says. "I am able to pick her brain and I have someone to go to when I need to bat around ideas."

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, last year's event was completely virtual. For this year, the organization is hosting a combination in-person/virtual event.

"We are hosting an in-person event but still providing a livestream so that people who cannot join us or don't feel comfortable for whatever reason are still able to celebrate," Durham says.

And the covid-19 pandemic was a game-changer for all nonprofit organizations.

"I definitely think covid drastically affected the need for food in Arkansas for Arkansans. It showed that anybody, anytime can have that need for food and food insecurity," Miller says. "It's everybody's neighbors."

On the positive side, Miller says the pandemic highlighted philanthropy in Arkansas -- which he says is a very generous state.

"People saw the need and stepped up," he says. "I am sure 10 years from now, people will study the data. They will say 'Oh people didn't travel' or they will say people didn't have as many expenses. That could be true, but I honestly think Arkansans saw that need and stepped up to the plate."

Everyone is welcome at National Philanthropy Day -- whether you are a fundraising professional, philanthropist or just interested in going to the luncheon. More information is available at community.afpnet.org/arkansas/npd48/npd2021.