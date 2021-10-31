Masks to become optional for Fayetteville School District

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville School Board on Thursday unanimously voted to amend the district's mask policy to make masks optional beginning Nov. 15 for students in grades 7-12 and for staff members in those schools and district administrative and support buildings.

The Nov. 15 effective date will allow the district to make a safe and informed policy transition, said Mary Claire Hyatt, district general counsel.

The policy will be amended Dec. 23 to make masks optional for grades K-6 to give time for students who don't currently qualify to receive the covid-19 vaccine to get vaccinated after potential federal approval of the vaccine for that age group in the days ahead, said Alan Wilbourn, district public information officer.

The district continues to strongly recommend wearing masks, according to the policy. Visitors to district buildings will still be required to wear masks.

The revised policy will remain as long as the district stays below 30 cases per 10,000 people as reported by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, according to the policy. If the district rises above 30 cases per 10,000 people for a consecutive 14-day period, the mask mandate will automatically go back into place, until such time as the district drops below 30 cases per 10,000 for a 14-day period.

The School Board voted Aug. 9 to require masks for all district staff members, visitors and students in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

"This issue of quarantines is a central consideration," said Nika Waitsman, School Board president. "It's very important for children to remain in school."

Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for schools exempt people who are vaccinated or who have had covid-19 infections within the past three months from which they recovered from having to quarantine, unless they develop symptoms.

Students and staff members also can avoid quarantine if they and the infected person were both wearing masks.

Angie Maxwell, a community member, made comments in support of keeping the mandate at the meeting, noting it's a way to help provide student access to education during the pandemic and that adjusting the policy may create additional work for teachers to track student mask wearing.

"An additional burden for our teachers is a lot to ask right now," Maxwell said.

Cassie Booth, a parent of two district children, supported parents' and students' right to choose wearing masks, saying she believes those who won't wear masks at school won't pose a significant risk to others.