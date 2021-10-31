Millage proposals, new construction are focuses of Tuesday's Pulaski County school elections

The annual school elections this year in the Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts are almost entirely about tax levies, bond debt and campus construction.

A total of 1,565 people participated in early voting in the two districts last week. Early voting is available Monday at the Pulaski County Regional Building, and polling places throughout the two districts will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, which is election day.

Two newcomers, Heather B. Smith and Laurel Tait, are running unopposed for two School Board seats in the Pulaski Special district.

[VOTING GUIDE: List of polling locations not appearing above? Click here » arkansasonline.com/1031schools21/]

There are no School Board elections at all in the Little Rock School District this year.

And North Little Rock's School Board election of four members -- all unopposed incumbents -- will be done "by candidate," meaning the entire election will be done by having the four candidates mark ballots for themselves. No early or absentee voting will take place, and no polling places will be open on election day in North Little Rock.

The focus this year is on the millage questions posed to voters by the Little Rock and Pulaski Special school systems.

Neither district is asking voters to approve a higher annual property tax rate, but both are asking for voters to allow them to refinance their current bond debt and issue new bonds as a way to raise money for construction. If a majority of voters turn down the proposals, the districts will have to seek other funding sources or, more likely, scale back the building programs.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

The Little Rock district is asking voters to extend the levy of the existing 12.4-debt service mills that are due to expire in 2033 by 19 years to 2052 to finance about $300 million in new construction.

That construction includes a replacement school for Cloverdale Middle School on the site of the now vacant McClellan High, which is a commitment made in a settlement to a federal lawsuit. The new school would serve kindergarten through eighth grades, replacing Meadowcliff and Baseline elementaries along with Cloverdale that was built in 1956.

Some of the other anticipated projects are a new 1,200-seat traditional high school in northwest Little Rock, and replacement classrooms for the portable buildings at Central High. Other projects include a field house at Central; auditorium upgrades at Central, Parkview High and Dunbar Middle schools; a refurbished science wing at Hall High; new roofs for 10 schools; and new windows, LED lighting and flooring.

The extended tax levy won't raise annual taxes for a property owner but will require property owners in the capital city system to pay the same taxes for more years, from 2034 to 2052.

"You want to wake up on Nov. 3 on the right side of this," Little Rock School Board President Vicki Hatter said last week in support of the proposal before voters. "You will pay the same amount of taxes," she said.

Little Rock School Board member Greg Adams, who serves on a citizens' campaign committee for the millage plan, said that campaign is using social media, video testimonials, yard signs, mailed postcards, electronic billboards and door hangers to promote voter turnout.

A successful vote on the proposed millage plan, paired with the School Board's approval last week to raise employee salaries "is really going to make a huge trajectory change for our district," Adams said.

The 21,000-student Little Rock district has asked voters twice before -- in 2017 and 2020 -- for the extended millage, but it was defeated. Both requests came during the period when the district was operating under state control without a locally elected School Board. The current nine-member Little Rock board was elected last November and December.

The proposed millage plan in the 12,000-student Pulaski County Special School District is a little different from the proposal in Little Rock.

The Pulaski Special district is seeking to refinance current debt and issue new bonds as a way to generate $80 million for construction projects.

Some of those projects include construction of an arena at Mills University Studies High School, the expansion of Joe T. Robinson High and Baker Elementary, as well as the renovations of Harris and College Station elementary schools.

The district has offered to build the Mills arena as a partial remedy to a finding by a federal judge earlier this year that the district skimped in the building of Mills as compared with construction of the new Robinson Middle School. Mills is in a lower income area with a more heavily Black population than Robinson, which is in the more affluent and predominantly white west Pulaski County.

The Pulaski Special district's plan is to retire that restructured and new debt with the money generated by the system's existing 14.8-debt service mills -- without extending the levy of those 14.8-debt service mills beyond an already established 2048 expiration date.

Voters in the Pulaski Special election will be offered or can ask for supplemental ballots to vote on Smith, who is running unopposed for election from the district's Zone 3 that encompasses part of Sherwood, and Tait who is running from Zone 7 that covers west Pulaski County. Their names were erroneously left off the initial ballots. Marked, supplemental ballots will be placed in sealed boxes and counted manually, election officials have said.

Smith, 46, is the mother of two and a salon owner. She will fill the seat being vacated by School Board President Linda Remele, who did not file for reelection. She has been Parent Teacher Student Association president at Sylvan Hills Middle School where her daughter is an eighth-grader. Smith and her husband, Shane Smith, who is in trucking operations, also have a son who attends Little Rock Catholic High.

Tait, who will replace School Board member Brian Maune, is a mother to five, grandmother to 24 and a podiatrist.

Married to Veterans Affairs hospital physician Dr. John Tait, Laurel Tait, 65, said she went to undergraduate school at the University of South Florida and then attended Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine.

Candidates being reelected "by candidate" to board seats in the North Little Rock School district are Cindy Temple, Natalie Wankum, Rochelle Redus and Tracy Steele.

School board members in Arkansas are unpaid.