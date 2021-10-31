Mustangs wins 3A-3 slugfest

Hoxie Coach Tom Sears wasn't at all surprised by what Osceola was able to do Friday. He also wasn't shocked by what his team did either.

The Mustangs countered a fierce Seminole comeback by putting together what turned out to be a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter to win 21-14 in the de facto 3A-3 Conference title game at a jam-packed Crider Field.

"It was a heck of a game," Sears said. "Two pretty good teams going at it in what was kind of like a playoff game. We were able to jump out on them there a little bit, but good teams come back, and I knew they'd be coming back at us."

Osceola (6-2, 5-1), which lost starting quarterback Dontaven Littleton in the first quarter because of injury, trailed 14-0 at halftime but stormed back to tie the game at 14-14. But much like it has all season, Hoxie (9-0, 6-0) answered.

Cade Forrester polished off a late march with a 10-yard touchdown run to put the Mustangs in front. Then Seth Brooks came away with a clinching interception -- his second of the night -- on Osceola's potential game-tying series to deliver Hoxie its second consecutive league title.

"We found a way to win it," Sears explained. "I really think our defense played fantastic. Osceola has tremendous skill players, they've got speed. But I thought we did a great job of basically just keeping them bottled up all night and making them earn everything.

"The drives [Osceola] did put together, you've got to credit them, but we limited their big plays, and that was huge."

The 14 points were the lowest output of the season for the Seminoles, a feat in itself considering Osceola is stacked with offensive talent that starts with running back Travelle Anderson, who holds NCAA Division I scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas State, Colorado State, Kansas and North Texas. But for as good a job as Hoxie did against Anderson and his teammates, the Mustangs were productive on offense when they needed to be.

Forrester, who had accounted for 1,721 yards of total offense going in, threw an 86-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Glenn and scored on a 7-yard run in the first quarter to give Hoxie its 14-point cushion before == scoring the go-ahead points in the fourth.

"He's a gamer," Sears said of his senior. "I don't mean that in a sense that he doesn't work and prepare because he prepares as hard as anybody I've ever had. But this is a kid that doesn't get rattled in game.

"For him, the bigger the game, the better. He had a big fumble [Friday] on the 1-yard line, but it didn't faze him a bit. When something like that happens, some kids get their heads down. That's not him, and that's to his credit for being the leader that he is."

That leadership has Hoxie in an enviable spot. The Mustangs will not have to leave Lawrence County for the duration of the playoffs.

"We talk to our kids all season long about getting a little better each week," Sears said. "We were fortunate enough to earn a bye, too, which is great for us. The kids will get a chance to get their bodies back together so we can make a run at this thing.

"We've never had an opportunity to have all our playoff games at home. So now we don't have to go 3-4 hours to play. It's definitely an exciting time for our team."

Making history

It took nearly two full seasons, but Little Rock Southwest finally got its first on-field victory.

The Gryphons went to Bernie Cox Field at Quigley Stadium on Friday night and stunned Little Rock Central 6-0 in the Tigers' regular-season home finale. Southwest (2-7, 1-5 7A-Central) picked up a forfeit victory from Little Rock Parkview earlier this season but hadn't actually beaten a team since the school opened its doors last year. The Gryphons finished 0-7 in their debut season and had been outscored 378-61 before making history against the Tigers.

The loss kept Central (0-9, 0-6) winless on the season. The Tigers have scored just 53 points total, the lowest total in Class 7A.

Freebies in 4A-8

Crossett picked up a victory without breaking a sweat Friday. This week, it's Warren's turn.

The top two teams in the 4A-8 Conference earned forfeits when Helena-West Helena decided to cancel the final two games of its season. Crossett was scheduled to face the Cougars in its most recent game but got the night off. Warren was also slated to play Helena-West Helena (0-10, 0-7) on Thursday. Instead, the Lumberjacks will a break.

The cancellations extended the Cougars' losing streak to 24 games. Helena-West Helena went 0-9 in 2020 and lost the final five games of the 2019 season.

No. 1 vs. No. 2

Both Bryant and Conway handled business Friday. Now the state's top two teams can turn their attention to each other.

The No. 1 Hornets (8-1, 6-0 7A-Central) and No. 2 Wampus Cats (8-1, 6-0) will face off next week for the conference title at Conway's John McConnell Stadium in a game that's been brewing for quite some time. Both teams were rarely pushed during league play and are coming off double-digit victories, but the Hornets have had the upper hand in this long-running series.

Bryant has beaten Conway seven consecutive times, including twice last season, and 13 of the past 16 overall.

Faulkner Co. brawl

Bryant and Conway won't be the only teams playing for a conference title in Faulkner County next week.

Vilonia (9-0, 6-0) and Greenbrier (9-0, 6-0) will duke it out for the 5A-West crown at the Eagles' Phillip Weaver Stadium. The winner will have homefield advantage throughout the state playoffs as well.

Greenbrier has taken eight of the past nine games from its rivals but was beaten 28-10 in its last trip to Vilonia (2019).

Both the Panthers and Eagles made sure their undefeated marks would be intact beforehand with blowouts Friday. Greenbrier whipped Alma 59-28, and Vilonia doubled up Morrilton 42-21.

Defense isn't resting

Wynne (8-1, 6-0 5A-East) and Nettleton (9-0, 6-0) are about as defensive as it gets in Class 5A.

The Yellowjackets have shut out their past three opponents and haven't allowed a team to score more than 10 points since Morrilton scored 14 on Sept. 10. Not to be outdone, the Raiders have yielded seven points or less in six consecutive games.

So expect a low-scoring affair when the two teams play next week for a conference title.