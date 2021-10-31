Nature center marks anniversary

Two years after a flood affected the facility, the Gov. Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center is still standing strong and connecting Arkansans to nature.

To celebrate the center's 20th anniversary, Delta Rivers hosted a Wetlands and Wildlife Festival on Saturday.

"This is a big event for us," center Director Jason Hooks said. "Two years ago, we got flooded and it took a while for us to get reopened from it, and then covid hit, so we're trying to get people back out and come see us."

The people showed up and little ones showed out in style, ringing in the weekend in their best Halloween garb and discovering the nature around them.

Casey Hardaway, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Southwest Region educator, dressed for the occasion as a nurse log, a fallen tree that provides seedlings for new trees and plants as the wood decays, while offering young archers a chance to hit the target.

Visitors also played other outdoor games and enjoyed a bowl of duck and gator gumbo or a plate of duck fajitas -- that is, if they didn't settle for a funnel cake or corn dog.

Wil Hafner of the Potlatch Cook's Lake Nature Center in Casscoe helped stir up the gumbo and fajitas. The alligators used for cooking were harvested during the state's private land alligator hunt in September.

"It's a quota system now, instead of having to draw for a tag, so it helps out private land owners having to harvest some nuisance alligators off their properties and make for good table fare," Hafner said.

Delta Rivers opened in 2001 and was funded by a ⅛-percent conservation sales tax championed by Huckabee, who went on to run for president in 2008. Hooks explained that the tax fund is split between several state agencies including the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, which operates Delta Rivers and other nature centers, and Arkansas State Parks.

Delta Rivers typically averages 40,000 visitors per year, Hooks said.

"We're trying to let people know some of the work that we're doing is for conservation," Hooks said. "We have a lot of our conservation partners out here that we work with throughout the year. We're trying to get them connected to the outdoors and engaged and active."

Eric Maynard, the Game and Fish Commission's assistant chief of education over facilities, said each nature center is different, but Delta Rivers helps visitors learn about the Delta region's habitat, agriculture and rivers. The center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

"We get to see over that much time the impact through the schoolkids that come through," Maynard said. "I talk to people all the time that came over here on field trips in the fifth or sixth grade, and now they understand better the impact of hunting and fishing and the type of habitat we have and the reason we have to work to protect our resources. They just have a better understanding of what we have around."

Casey Hardaway dressed as a nurse log and supervised the archery area at the Wetlands and Wildlife Festival. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. offer candy to visitors. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

The Gov. Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center draws about 40,000 visitors per year on average. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)