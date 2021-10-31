These boys weren't even born when I joined the annual Crutchfield Family Squirrel Hunt in 2005.

The boys are Karter Felty, 13, of Poyen and Carson Kelly, 11, of Prattsville. They are nephews and cousins of Wayne Crutchfield and Paul Crutchfield of Poyen, two original members of an event that has occurred since the 1980s. Brian Couch of Prattsville is also a longtime member of the group and a raconteur extraordinaire around a campfire.

Felty and Kelly joined the group in 2017, when we hunted near Fairview Recreation Area with federal magistrate judge Joe Volpe and his son John Volpe of Little Rock. We hunted in the Hurricane Creek Wilderness Area and, as usual, we didn't see many squirrels. That had become customary, but we didn't mind when it was just us adults hunting. Kids need more action, so we had to redouble our hunting efforts.

My sons hunted with us for several years, as did Wayne's son Austin Crutchfield and several of Crutchfield's nephews of that age. The distractions of late teenhood and young adulthood took them to new pursuits. My daughter Amy and Paul Crutchfield's daughter Sydney hunted with us for a few years, but they eventually outgrew us, as well. Now Felty and Kelly have injected a new jolt of youth into the group.

It's a running joke that I always tell the group I'll show up to camp on a Friday about 7 p.m. I usually arrive about 10-11 p.m. I was on schedule to arrive at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 22, but I got lost, more lost than I've ever been. I was only about two miles from the road to Richland Creek Recreation Area, but I haven't been there in several years, and I couldn't find the unmarked road in the dark. I made a huge circle on dirt rounds all through Newton County until I reached Mt. Judea, about 20 miles off course. I had no idea how I got there or how to get to where I wanted to go, so I camped at Carver Access on the Buffalo National River.

In the daylight, I found the road to Richland Creek easily and reached the Crutchfield camp in time to wolf down what was left of breakfast.

The campground was full. That surprised me as remote as it is. There was a family camping in a beautifully restored, 1966 Airstream. Another guy camped in a teardrop camper that put mine to shame. It had integral solar panels, an air-conditioner and kayak rack. Others were in tents. The atmosphere was quietly festive amid a shower of falling leaves that were just beginning to show signs of changing color.

The boys wanted to fish in Richland Creek, which flows just behind the campground. I had all my creek fishing gear in the truck, so I gave them a bag of baits and appropriate jigheads, and they vanished for the rest of the afternoon.

For years, Paul Crutchfield used an ancient Bernz-O-Matic, single-burner propane stove to brew coffee. He's gone hog wild on Ebay and acquired a veritable sporting goods store of vintage Bernz-O-Matic camping gear.

Bernz-O-Matic, nowadays known for its torches, made some really cool camping gear, including a dual burner stove that uses a separate Bernz-O-Matic canister for each burner. The Bernz-O-Matic lanterns are the coolest I've ever seen. You'd think one lantern is as good as another, but my best Coleman can't hold a candle to Crutchfield's Bernz-O-Matic.

Couch and I sincerely admired Crutchfield's gear, much to his satisfaction.

The boys returned from their fishing trip just in time to don their squirrel hunting clothes for the evening squirrel hunt. Since muzzleloader deer season was open, we all wore orange vests and caps. We feared it would be a liability, but we saw a lot of squirrels over the next couple of hours.

Couch and I went unarmed, talking while keeping watchful eyes on the eager boys treading ahead.

We hadn't gone far when Felty spied two squirrels running up trees.

"Cut them off and keep them in their trees," I said. Felty and Kelly circled one tree, but the squirrels vanished. From a distance, I saw a squirrel slowly crawling toward the top, stopping just below a V between two branches.

I called Felty over and pointed to the V.

"I don't see him," Felty said.

"He's flat against the trunk, but he's there. Just shoot at the V, and you'll get him."

Felty shot. The squirrel shuddered, but scrambled onto a limb where Felty got him with a third shot. The booming reports unnerved the second squirrel, which was in an adjacent tree. As it scampered across a branch, Felty swung on it and dropped it with one shot.

"That's what shooting trap in school does for you!" Couch shouted, slapping Felty on the back.

"Instinct and reflex," I said. "That was a really nice shot, bud!"

The boys treed several more squirrels, but we couldn't see them through the thick foliage.

Wayne Crutchfield taught them how to skin and clean squirrels after supper, a fine chili made with venison burger that I brought.

The next morning was windy, and we considered not going because of the poor hunting conditions.

"The boys don't mind, and neither do the squirrels," I said. "They do what they do no matter what. They'll just be a little harder to see."

Squirrels were active and pretty careless, actually. The boys got to shoot a lot, but nothing fell. Nobody was disappointed. It was everything a squirrel hunt should be.