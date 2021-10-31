GOLF

Pendrith expands lead

Taylor Pendrith's big game is working just fine on the PGA Tour's shortest course, giving the Canadian a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Pendrith ran off four consecutive birdies around the turn at Port Royal, and then picked up two more birdies late in his round Saturday for a 6-under 65. He is going after his first PGA Tour title just four starts into his rookie season, and two weeks after he got married. Pendrith was at 17-under 194. Danny Lee holed a tough 6-foot par putt on the 18th cap off a 65 and stay in range, just three shots behind. Lee is the only player among the top five on the leaderboard who has won on the PGA Tour, though that was six years and 173 tournaments ago at the Greenbrier Classic. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth turned in a 69 on Saturday and is at 2-under 211 for the tournament.

MOTOR SPORTS

Gragson backs up boast

Noah Gragson said he'd win at Martinsville Speedway to earn a spot in the Xfinity Series championship and did just that Saturday night in NASCAR's most compelling title race. Gragson, the confident 23-year-old from Las Vegas, had to win at Martinsville, Va., to make the winner-take-all Xfinity finale and did it in two overtimes before joining the crowd in celebration. He chugged a beer handed to him through the Martinsville fence by a spectator as he prodded the fans for more cheers. Gragson beat Austin Cindric in a drag race to join the reigning champion in the Xfinity Series title race. He then burned the tires off his Chevrolet in victory celebration, and led his JRM crew as they climbed a spectator fence. Gragson stood atop the wall along the grandstands and accepted the beer, egged on the crowd for more enthusiasm, then chugged the beer and tossed the can back toward the crowd.

Zane Smith in Trucks finale

Zane Smith raced his way into the Truck Series championship finale with a Saturday victory in overtime at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, where a three-wide scramble to the finish vaulted him into title contention. Smith was last in the eight-driver field at Martinsville and had to win to earn a spot in next week's winner-take-all finale. It was his first win of the season. Smith is looking for a 2022 seat because current team GMS Racing is moving to the Cup Series next year. Smith was racing door-to-door on the bottom of the track alongside Todd Gilliland, who was the middle truck sandwiched between Smith and Stewart Friesen. As the trio hurtled to the white flag, Friesen bounced off the wall and into Gilliland, which turned Gilliland and brought out the race-ending caution as Smith snaked across the line ahead of Friesen.

BASKETBALL

Nets' Durant fined $25K

Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands, a play that a referee acknowledged should have led to the Nets star's ejection. Durant was fouled with 4:40 left in the third quarter of Brooklyn's 105-98 home victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. He then grabbed the ball and threw it hard well past the basket into the crowd. Durant was called for a technical foul, but crew chief Sean Wright said after the game that he should have been thrown out.

TENNIS

Qualifier advances in Vienna

American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied from a set and 5-2 down to beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 Saturday and set up a final against Alexander Zverev at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. Zverev defeated Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-3 to reach his fifth tour-level final of the season. The seventh-seeded Sinner had won his previous 11 matches and 22 sets on indoor hardcourt and the 20-year-old Italian looked set to continue his streak when he came within one game of another two-set win. However, the 49th-ranked Tiafoe won eight of the next nine games to take the second set and build a 3-1 lead in the third. Tiafoe is after his second career title, three years after winning in Delray Beach as a 20-year-old and becoming the youngest American winner on the ATP tour since Andy Roddick was 19 when he triumphed in Houston in 2002.

Fritz, Cilic in St. Pete finals

American Taylor Fritz will play Marin Cilic in the final of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open. Fritz beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in their semifinal match on Saturday to reach his first tour-level final of the season. Cilic reached his second final in as many weeks with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp. Van de Zandschulp, who reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals last month, stunned defending champion Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Friday. Cilic reached the final in Moscow last week and will be going for his second title of the season after winning in Stuttgart. He previously won the St. Petersburg title in 2011.

Halep keeps streak alive

Simona Halep reached a WTA final for the 12th consecutive season after routing Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-1 Saturday and setting up a title match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Transylvania Open. Kontaveit, who won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last week, extended her winning streak to nine matches by beating Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-3, 6-2 . Halep had to hold off a break point in the opening game but was in full control afterward, only conceding the first game of the second set when the 55th-ranked Kostyuk managed to hold serve. The top-seeded Romanian is 3-0 against second-seeded Kontaveit and didn't drop a set in those matches, including a 6-1, 6-1 win in the quarterfinals of last year's Australian Open.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Teixeira upsets Blachowicz

Glover Teixeira stopped Jan Blachowicz by submission in the second round at UFC 267 on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with the 42-year-old Brazilian veteran claiming Blachowicz's light heavyweight belt and becoming the oldest first-time champion in UFC history. Teixeira (33-7) finished the 38-year-old Blachowicz (28-9) by rear naked choke in an impressive upset victory that capped a remarkable late-career surge. Petr Yan also won an interim bantamweight title with a hard-hitting decision victory over Cory Sandhagen. Blachowicz was a significant favorite in the second-oldest combined title fight in UFC history, but Teixeira earned his sixth consecutive victory in style. After largely controlling the first round, Teixeira made an exceptional takedown in the second round and worked his way into position to sink the winning choke at 3:02. Teixeira hadn't fought for a UFC title since 2014, when his 20-fight winning streak was snapped in a clear decision loss to Jon Jones. After struggling through a 5-5 stretch of his career, Teixeira rededicated his training and reeled off five consecutive victories since the start of the 2019 to earn this title shot.