Oil and gas report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission in the last two weeks issued 3 drilling permits and one completion permit:

DRILLING PERMITS

SCOTT -- Oxley Energy, LLC, for Gray, 4-24 in the B-44 field, to TVD: 7,000 ft., MD: 7,000 ft., SHL: 560 ft. FSL & 2,150 ft. FEL 24-5N-30W.

SCOTT -- Oxley Energy, LLC, for Quick 7-25, in the B-44 field, to TVD: 7,000 ft., MD: 7,000 ft., SHL: 560 ft. FNL & 560 ft. FWL 25-5N-30W.

SEBASTIAN -- Oxley Energy, LLC, for Hamilton 8-12D, in the B-44 field, to TVD 5,700 ft., MD: 5,900 ft, SHL: 1,987 FT. FNL & 1,650 ft. FWL 212-6N-32W.

COMPLETION

OUACHITA -- Arklatx Operating Co., Inc., for Bennett, R 8, in the Smackover Field, to TD: 2,540 ft., 32-15S-15W.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.