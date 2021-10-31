100 years ago

Oct. 31, 1921

PRAIRIE GROVE -- An entire block in the business section was laid waste by fire. Six buildings and practically all their contents were destroyed, entailing a loss estimated at $50,000. It is presumed the fire started from a lighted cigarette or cigar stub. Although the alarm was sounded immediately, the blaze had gained such headway when volunteer firemen reached the scene that there was no chance to save the burning buildings. Prairie Grove has no waterworks system, necessitating the volunteer organization of a "bucket brigade" in case of fire.

50 years ago

Oct. 31, 1971

• Eighteen football fans were trapped in an elevator in the Union Bank Building for 45 minutes while en route from the Little Rock Club on the 21st floor to the Arkansas-Texas A and M football game. ... A bank security guard called the Fire Department, which dispatched its five-man rescue unit. The repair man had the doors open in about five minutes. John R. Moran, acting captain of the rescue unit, didn't say the elevator was overloaded, "but they were in there pretty tight." He said the group, which was made up of both men and women, was in a good humor and showed no signs of panic.

25 years ago

Oct. 31, 1996

HOT SPRINGS -- The company that owns the Arlington and Majestic hotels in downtown Hot Springs announced its intent to develop a $100 million casino resort adjacent to the Hot Springs Golf & Country Club if Amendment 4 is approved by voters. Building the 200,000-square-foot development over 55 acres is contingent upon passage of Amendment 4, Oaklawn Park's bid to allow three casinos in Hot Springs. And if the amendment is approved Tuesday, Hot Springs voters would have to give their own approval in a special election within three to five months. Amendment 4 reserves one of the three Hot Springs casinos for Oaklawn, which had poured more than $5.1 million into the amendment campaign as of Oct. 21 through its campaign committee, Arkansans for Amendment 4, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

10 years ago

Oct. 31, 2011

• The biggest impromptu Halloween party in the city this year was at the Pretty Lights show Saturday night at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock. Pretty Lights, aka Derek Vincent Smith, is an electronic music performer whose sound is a pastiche of music sampling and digital effects that very nearly imitate house music at a club, but with more layering of actual vocals, keyboards, and laser sounds and electronic pops. On Saturday, the stage was set up with more than a dozen towers of LED screens made to look like a miniaturized big-city skyline. More than 2,500 saw the show.