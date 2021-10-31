Patents awarded to Arkansans

Oct. 26, 2021

Patent 11,154,360 B2. Device and Method for in Vivo Detection of Clots within Circulatory Vessels. Issued to Vladimir Pavlovich Zharov and Ekaterina Galanzha, both of Little Rock. Assigned to Bioventures LLC of Little Rock.

Patent 11,154,998 B2. Dual Sided Razor. Issued to Raymond A. Liberatore of Bentonville. Assigned to Mack-Ray Inc. of Bentonville.

Patent 11,156,575 B2. Sorbent with Detection Array. Issued to J. Michael Nauman of Little Rock. Assigned to Brady Worldwide Inc. of Milwaukee.

Patent 11,157,870 B2. System for Crowdsourced Cold-Chain Compliant Item Selection. Issued to David Blair Brightwell and Greg Bryan, both of Bentonville; Benjamin D. Enssle and Jeffrey Kerbs, both of Bella Vista; Jesse Lee Eaton of Springdale, and Cristy Crane Brooks of Cassville, Mo. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent D933,998 S. Vertical Side Arch Spring Window Shade. Issued to Kevin Guinn of Springdale.

Patent D934,374 S. Cylindrical Trigger Dampening Absorber. Issued to James J. Rofkahr Jr. of Altus and Michael D. Rofkahr of Ozark.