Perimeter defense helps propel Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team played perimeter defense on Saturday in an exhibition game against North Texas the way the Razorbacks did two season ago when they held opponents to 27.2% shooting on three-pointers.

The Razorbacks held North Texas to 4 of 26 (15.4%) on three-pointers and Arkansas held on to beat the Mean Green 68-60 on Saturday at Walton Arena.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1031emusselman/]

In Arkansas' 77-74 exhibition victory over East Central (Okla.) University last Sunday, the NCAA Division II Tigers hit 8 of 23 three-pointers.

"I thought our defense was much, much improved," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "We knew that North Texas could really shoot the ball from three. If you look at their percentages career-wise coming into the game, they're about as good a shooting team as you'll see at the mid-major level.

"So we made an effort to change our defensive scheme, took away the three. Kind of got back to our first year defending three balls, staying closer to shooters."

North Texas shot 8 of 32 from the field in the first half.

"I just thought their aggressiveness early in the game defensively really caused us problems," Mean Green Coach Grant McCasland said. "They got us on our heels.

"They did a good job guarding us, especially closing out with some purpose. I know that's an emphasis of theirs, the way they fly at shooters.

"When you look at them live, you think your guys are open, and then you look at film and you see they've got great athletes. They can close those gaps so quickly."

While the Mean Green was struggling to make threes, the Razorbacks hit 7 of 18 after being 2 of 16 against East Central.

Senior guard JD Notae, who led Arkansas with 21 points, hit 4 of 7 three-pointers.

"We shot the ball well," Notae said. "Way better than last week."

Razorbacks senior guard Chris Lykes, a transfer from Miami, scored 14 points off the bench.

"I just think we're getting more comfortable with each other," Lykes said. "We've got a lot of new guys.

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1031untua/]

"A lot of guys that can make plays. As I expected, we were better than last week."

Senior forward Stanley Umude, who was 1-of-6 shooting against East Central, had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists for the Razorbacks before fouling out with 4:06 left.

"I was a little surprised in the first exhibition game," Musselman said of Umude's struggles. "I think a little bit of nerves, trying to figure out his identity within the offense.

"But we went to him a little bit more [Saturday]. We ran some plays for him. I think he's comfortable with having his number called and he's really good in that mid-post."

The Razorbacks hit 19 of 26 free throws -- with Notae and Lykes each hitting 7 of 8 -- after being 17 of 29 against East Central.

"It was at least respectable from the foul line," Musselman said.

North Texas junior guard Tylor Perry, a transfer from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College who played at Springdale and Springdale Har-Ber before finishing his high school career at Sprio, Okla., added 15 points for the Mean Green.

"He's a winner, and he loves the game," McCasland said. "We're thankful to have him. He does a lot of things really well.

"He missed a couple weeks of practice with an injury, and he was cramping at the end of the game, but I'm excited about his future. I know he was excited to play here. He's going to be a tremendous player for the Mean Green."

Senior forward Trey Wade, a 6-6 transfer from Wichita State, made his Razorbacks debut and had 6 points and 5 rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench after sitting out the first exhibition game as he continued recovering from a knee injury.

The Razorbacks needed Wade's strength inside with 6-10 Jaylin Williams (back spasms) and 6-7 Kamani Johnson (wrist) both sitting out with injuries and 7-3 Connor Vanover limited to five minutes because of a sore knee.

"I came into the game with the thought process that Trey would play five minutes per half, but I felt like he was in a little bit better condition than I thought he would be after being out, although he was obviously extremely winded," Musselman said. "But I thought he gave us a physicality out there maybe that we lacked when he wasn't on the floor.

"I also like the fact that he's played in big games. He's just going to play his role. He knows who he is. I thought he had an impact on the game, for sure."

Wade's three-point play with 2:52 left gave Arkansas a 60-53 lead.

Guard Davonte Davis saved a ball that was headed out of bounds and slapped it to Wade, who scored in the lane as he was fouled and added the free throw.

"Play of the game, really," McCasland said. "That's what it takes, to be in the right place at the right time.

"That's a talent, that's a skill. That's a toughness factor."

Arkansas outscored the Mean Green 18-0 -- including six points from Umude -- over a 5:02 span to take a 30-13 lead with 5:20 left in the first half.

The Mean Green got as close as 56-53 with 4:02 left on two free throws by Ruben Jones, but Arkansas either hit the shots or free throws or made the stops to stay ahead.

Lykes made a steal and layup to put the Razorbacks ahead 52-45 and stop a 9-0 run by North Texas.

"We needed a stop," Musselman said. "Obviously we weren't going to get a defensive rebound if they missed, because that was an atrocious job on the defensive glass.

"So I thought [Lykes'] live-ball steal was really, really impactful in the outcome and it was timely, as well."

The Mean Green outrebounded the Razorbacks 42-28 and had 16 offensive rebounds.

McCasland said the Razorbacks missed Williams inside.

"Williams usually gets a bunch of rebounds around the rim," McCasland said. "And his physicality takes out people where other guys on his team can go get the ball."