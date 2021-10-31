Quiltmaking follows Gore nearly a century

Juanita Gore saved for her retirement in a way that few others have.

Gore, just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday, has worked in various jobs throughout her lifetime. Her favorite position was in a fabric store in Mena.

"I loved that job," she says. "It was the most wonderful job. I couldn't wait to get back to work in the morning, to see them getting a new fabric and what it was, and I loved measuring it all for people."

Life was busy for her back then. A skilled seamstress, she sewed many of her children's clothes, and she crocheted several items as well. But she knew that someday she wanted to make quilts.

"I began to store the fabric I wanted to use to make quilts," Gore says. "Back then I didn't have time to quilt, but to this day I still have drawers full of fabric that I want to make a quilt with."

She was 61 when she learned on her own to make quilts, and she has since made about 85 quilts.

"I've never sold a quilt. I just make them to give away, and I enjoy that," she says. "I have never had any desire to sell them."

Her quilts were featured in a solo exhibition as part of the Marianna Community House Centennial Celebration in 2011, and they have won many blue ribbons at county fairs as well.

"I have a counter full of ribbons," she says. "But I didn't make them for the ribbons at all. I just like making them and showing them."

As a child growing up on a farm in Polk County, Gore watched her mother and grandmother make quilts every winter using fabric leftover from the dresses they had sewn.

"They would make a quilt, but it was our cover. It wasn't for beauty," she says. "They just used everything they could find to make the quilt top. Of course, we raised the cotton for batting and it was just all from scratch."

She helped with combing the cotton batting and other little tasks.

"I would watch them and I thought, 'One day I'm going to make a pretty quilt,'" she says.

She collected quilt patterns from a newspaper her family got in the mail each week, piecing together squares using whatever fabric scraps she could gather.

"I don't know where all those blocks went," she says. "I had a bunch of patterns that I wanted to do."

Gore uses a little quilting table in her living room to make her quilts, but her mother and grandmother kept their quilts stretched on a frame that hung from four ropes on the ceiling and could be lifted out of the way when they weren't using it.

"More than one person could stitch on it at a time, so my grandmother and mother and even as the girls got older could stitch on it to get it all tacked together," she says.

Gore remembers her mother instructing her father to only buy sacks of cattle feed made of the same kind of fabric, which she used for quilts.

"They were just called sack feed quilts. I have those and can just really remember how they were done," Gore says. "They're really soft, made of pure cotton that you've gotten from the field and used to make batting."

One of her mother's sack feed quilts is on Gore's bed, and she uses one to make a pallet on the floor when her great-granddaughter visits.

Gore's husband, Paul, who died in 1984, built the house they lived in most of their married life. About 15 years ago, she moved from Mena to Marianna to be near her daughter, Pat.

When she met Paul, during the Great Depression, he had finished a year of college and was working with a Polk County program that advised farmers. He invited her to a Fourth of July picnic for their first date.

Paul had joined the National Guard and trained in Oklahoma and Texas before they moved to Fort Knox, Ky. When he was sent to the Philippines, she and their baby went back to Mena to wait out the end of the war, living in a tiny, two-room house on the property where he later built the house they would live in for 62 years.

She learned by telegram that Paul was wounded in service. He suffered from his injuries throughout the rest of his life, she says.

"But we built that house from the ground up by ourselves," she says. "I remember helping him put the cement blocks down for the foundation."

Gore sometimes feels the weight of being the only remaining member of her immediate family, but her sunny disposition sees her through.

"My sisters are gone and lots of my family, too," she says. "What hasn't registered yet is that I'm this old. When little things go wrong I just say, 'Well, this is bad, but we'll come through it.' I'm so blessed the way my little ups and downs don't last too long, or they haven't. I know one day they're coming to an end and I'm ready."

