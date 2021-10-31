Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Oct. 4 - Oct. 8:

Summit House, LLC; Cayman Ventures, LLC to Highland Midtown Apartments, LLC; Thorson Highland Midtown, LLC, 400 N. University Ave., Little Rock, Pt NE NE 1-1N-13W, $20,100,000.

KNB Hospitality, LLC to CH Unit 1, LLC, L6, Bixler Commercial Replat, $4,700,000.

8821 Knoedl, LLC to S. & T. Of Camden, LLC, 8821 Knoedl Court, Little Rock, L2, Knoedl Park, $4,000,000.

C-S-B Partnership II, LLLP; James Boliver Conner; James Boliver Conner Revocable Trust; Delrena C. Sides to Westport Little Rock Self Storage, LLC, 1605 Green Mountain Drive, Little Rock. L1, Southall Replat, $3,515,000.

Hillside Bayou MHP, LLC to BP Hillside Bayou AR 2021, LLC, Pt NE NE 8 & Pt SE SE 5-3N-11W, $2,550,000.

Bradford Square Of Arkansas, LLC to Juguehy, LLC, 4901 Warden Road, North Little Rock, L1, Cooper Bass; Pt SE SE 18-2N-11W, $2,129,000.

Big Dog Homes 5, LLC to Baring Cross Opportunity Zone, LLC, 1235 W. 11th St., North Little Rock, Lot A B7, Baring Cross; Ls2R, 3A, 3B & 5 B3, Vestal, $1,718,250.

Christopher Leigh John; Laurel Anne John; Christopher Leigh John Trust; Laurel Annbie John Trust to Scott Hogan; Joshua Campbell-Hogan, 3 Serian Circle, Little Rock, L24 B14, Chenal Valley, $1,700,000.

Flash Market, LLC to Getty Leasing, Inc., 2255 John Harden Drive, Jacksonville, Plot 4, Little Rock Air Force Base Main Gate Development Area, $1,646,737.

Matthew S. McClendon; Suzanne R. McClendon; Matthew And Suzanne McClendon Joint Revocable Trust to Ashley Hokams; Bob Hokams, Jr., 23900 Mills Mountain Road, Little Rock, L20, Mills Mountain Estates Replat, $1,325,000.

Huron Lane, LLC to 11501 Huron Properties, LLC, 11501 Huron Lane, Little Rock, L2, Charles Valley Office Park, $1,300,000.

207 West 3rd Development, LLC to DI-Little Rock Properties, LLC Ls1-2 B83, Original City Of Little Rock, $1,075,000.

James H. Price, In.c to Gene Schoonmaker; Lisa Schoonmaker, L63 B96, Chenal Valley, $1,015,000.

Robert A. Porter, Jr.; Marilynn M. Porter to Morris S. Arnold; Gail K. Arnold, 2122 N. Palm St., Little Rock, L6 B5, Country Club Heights, $1,000,000.

James Markus; Melinda Markus to Parfour, LLC, 23 La Scala Court, Little Rock, L11, Hickory Grove Phase II, $940,000.

Albert Rex Morris, Jr.; Paula K. Morris to David Peyton; Wendy Foster, 10746/10826 Plantation Lake Drive, Scott, Ls9-11, Steele Bend Estates Phase I, $815,000.

Dewey Freeman; Cathy Freeman to Jay D. Geoghagan; Heather E. Geoghagan, 8 Hickory Pointe Cove, Little Rock, L4, Hickory Pointe, $780,000.

John David Surguine to Utomi E. Nwanne, 1 Club Manor Drive, Maumelle, L1 B1, Maumelle Club Manor, $760,000.

Kevin Horton Properties, LLC to JDT Properties, LLC, 7051 Dewafflebaker Lane, North Little Rock, L1, Alliance, $725,000.

Lauren R. Thompson to James Nathan Pruitt; Sandra Emily Pruitt, 5 Farnham Loop, Little Rock, L62 B121, Chenal Valley, $693,000.

Susan J. Chan; Yupo Chan Family Trust/ Yupo Chan Revocable Trust; Yupo Marital Trust; Susan Johnson Chan Revocable Trust to Susan Schickel; Craig Wilson, 5313 Scenic Drive, Little Rock, L4, Grandview, $597,000.

David V. Strain; Chelcy M. Strain to Matthew Sanders; Williams Whiting, 504 Ash St., Little Rock, L5 B22, Pulaski Heights, $560,000.

Michael Wells; Rae C. Wells to Frederick Watson; Selestria Watson, 14020 Fern Valley Lane, Little Rock, L46 B13, Woodlands Edge, $545,000.

Ashley Lovercheck; David Lovercheck to Coty Wade Skinner; Meghan Skinner, 8908 Stillwater Road, Sherwood, Ls29-30 B3, Creekside, $540,000.

Robert L. Frazier; Kate E. Frazier to David Alford Coleman; Kami T. Coleman, 24 Pine Manor Drive, Little Rock, Ls7-8, Pine Manor, $535,000.

Jay Davidson; Callie Davidson to Andrea Wilson; Vaughn Sheare, 5 Caurel Court, Little Rock, L3 B56, Chenal Valley, $535,000.

Silver Spur Properties, LLC; Silver Spur, LLC to Baring Cross Opportunity Zone, LLC, 1236 W. 10th St., North Little Rock, Vestal: L1 B5, Ls1 & 4-5 B1, L6 B3; L9 B3, Giles, $527,345.

Kellogg Valley Realty, LLC to Raintight Roofing, Inc., Ls4-6 B2, Sylvan Acres, $525,000.

Gary P. Nunn; Rosemarie Nunn to David H. Mack; Susan Sheridan-Mack, L26 B16, Chenal Valley, $520,000.

Kim Whetstone to Joseph W. Thompson, 5536 S. Grandview St, Little Rock, L47, Grandview, $505,000.

Southern Elite Distribution, Inc. to Sanders Plumbing, Inc., 4721 Hillard Road, North Little Rock, Ls21-22, Crystal Hill No.2; L1, Crystal Hill No.8; Pt NW NW 17-2N-12W, $500,000.

Luther Guinn; Martha A. Guinn to Brandon Wayne Beam; Deanna Lynn Beam, 3400 Buckhorn Trail, Little Rock, L13 B9, Woodlands Edge, $480,000.

Kevin Breniman; Jillaine G. Breniman to David Homsy; Erin Homsy, 1 Cherry Creek Cove, Little Rock, L52, Longlea Phase VIII-A, $470,000.

Amminkutty Abraham; Abraham Family Trust to Amber Warburton, 3 Chambord Lane, Little Rock, L14 B45, Chenal Valley, $455,000.

Samuel Jackson; Jilliam Wilson to Gale L. Orcuttt L21 B7, Midland Hills, $440,000.

Alex Colteryahm; Heather Colteryahn to Jared S. Nalley; Cassie M. Nalley, 811 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L7 B7, Wildwood Place, $439,900.

Gretchen B. Hall; The Gretchen B. Hall Living Trust to Nicole Centofante-Urena; George Urena, 172 Courts Lane, Little Rock, L17 B124, Chenal Valley, $417,500.

Keith A. Walker; Laura M. Walker to Tristan Smith; Alan Rowe, Ls161R & 162R, Foxwood Phase VI-B, $415,000.

Robert V. Tice, Jr.; Ednita D. Tice; The Robert And Ednita Tice Living Trust, to Laura Pie, LLC Pt SE SW 9-1N-14W, $410,740.

Rich Homes, Inc. to Phillip Clay Billings; LaTina Diane Billings, 2217 Little Ridge Court, Sherwood, L8 B18, Stonehill Phase VII, $408,500.

David Brent Ryals; Helen Ruth Ryals to Daniel Filipek, 12900 Natural Steps Drive, Roland, Pt SW NE 27-3N-14W, $405,000.

Deere Builders, LLC to Leonard Wilson; Melanie Wilson, 9725 Oak Heights Drive, Sherwood, L50, Miller Heights, $400,000.

Crazy Horse Properties, LLC to H And S Investment Property, LLC, 1208 & 1208A Military Road, Jacksonville, Pt SW SE 29-3N-10W, $400,000.

Roy Gene Dorman to Kevin Hannah; Wendy Hannah; Hannah Living Trust, L27 B1, Walton Heights, $400,000.

Jennifer Lynn Duroy; Michael Carl Duroy to Kimberly Hairston, 8601 Bridge Creek Road, Sherwood, Pt SW NE 5-3N-11W, $393,000.

Christine Mabrey to David E. Reid, III, 315 Rock St., Little Rock, Unit 1607, River Market Tower HPR, $385,000.

Harold S. Settle; Carolyn D. Settle; The Settle Family Trust to David M. Forstrom; Debbie Forstrom, 8916 Johnson Drive, Sherwood, L50 B3, Creekside, $379,000.

Tami M. Garcia to Raymond Clayton Richards, III; Sarah Ann Richards, 34 Montvale Drive, Little Rock, L64, Pebble Beach Estates Phase I, $375,000.

Tiffany Diana Thompson to Nicholas Ferrari, 119 Chigger Valley Road, Jacksonville, Pt NE 2-3N-11W, $365,000.

Curtis Tackett; Catharine Tackett to Marcia Erbland; William Keisler, L92R, Hillsborough Phase 3, $360,000.

MKL Investments, Inc. to Cruise, Inc., 8629 Chicot Road, Little Rock, L1, Jonas Replat- Samson/Texaco-Cloverdale, $360,000.

Brisas Del Norte, LLC to Rock City Houses, LLC 4106 & 4018 Marion St., North Little Rock, L4 B2, Henry; Ls91-93, 95 & 97, Belwood, $354,405.

Gregory J. Heil; Anita Heil Parisi; The Heil Family Trust to Anne Hughes Solomon; George Patrick Solomon, 11 River Valley Road, Little Rock, L34, River Ridge Manor, $350,000.

Jason R. Phillips; Vicki A. Phillips to Wendy B. Salater L15, Miller's Glen Phase 3, $350,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Judy Johnson, 203 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, L9 B1, Parkside At Wildwood, $350,000.

Elizabeth C. Sigler to Michael Kiernan; Elizabeth Kiernan, 5908 S. Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, L78, Forest Heights Place, $340,000.

Deere Builders, LLC to Karla M. Burnett; Karla Burnett Revocable Trust, 9213 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood, L7 B14, Creekside, $337,000.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC to Amy Broadnax Cooper, 3016 Burleigh Cove, Little Rock, L111, Lochridge Estates Phase 2, $334,800.

Mary Robin Casteel to Laura Lee Sherrill, Unit 809, River Market Tower HPR, $334,500.

Frederick Watson; Selestria Watson to Patrick Lamar Hill; Evia Terrain Hill, 2715 Valley Park Drive, Little Rock, L119, Pebble Beach Woods, $330,800.

David A. Coleman; Kami S. Taylor Coleman to Mia S. Cameron; Jan C. Lineberry, 19 Pine Manor Drive, Little Rock, L36, Pine Manor, $329,000.

Phillip Clay Billings to Charlene Binns; Eloise Binns, 9200 Rapid Water Drive, Sherwood, L21 B12, Creekside, $328,000.

Jack R. Bowen; Sandra K. Bowen to Terrell D. Goddard; Miriam L. Thompson, L11, Burnttree Phase I, $326,000.

Larreasha Adams to Arzell L. Phillips; Rhonda L. Phillips, 13914 Saint Michael Drive, Little Rock, L926, St. Charles, $325,000.

Jose Esteban Colon; Beth Jan Colon to Florin Grigorian, 4100 Kenyon Drive, Little Rock, Lot D-R B16, Hillcrest Replat, $325,000.

Jerry M. Spears; Donna Sue Spears; Jerry M. Spears And Donna Sue Spears Trust Agreement to Haybar Properties, LLC, Ls1-3 B262, Original City Of Little Rock, $320,000.

Abdullah Jani Abunasrah; Hannah Ruth Jones to Kitterman Properties II, LLC, L26 B9, Chenal Valley, $317,000.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC to Kiffany R. Price 3015 Burleigh Cove, Little Rock, L106, Lochridge Estates Phase 2, $316,200.

Richard D. Sanders; Beverly A. Sanders to William Parrish; Erin Parrish, 8515 Linda Lane, Little Rock, L361, Leawood Heights 4th, $314,000.

Jerry H. Carlisle; Suzanna K. Carlisle to Michael L. Lynch; Angela W. Lynch, 14307 Jerome Drive, Little Rock, L152, Secluded Hills Phase IV, $312,500.

James C. Scott; Diane Scott to Pamela Musgrave, 715 Parliament St., Little Rock. L6 B1, The Villages Of Wellington, $300,000.

Ricky Beals; Michele Beals to Stephanie Malone, 106 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, L23, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $300,000.

Watson Cleaning Services, Inc. to Lawrence Nall Young; Virginia Umsted Young; Toung Family Revocable Trust, 500 Oakdale Drive, Sherwood, Ls14-15 B2, Kellogg, $299,900.

Fitzhugh Construction, Inc. to Fabian F. Williams; Melissa A. Williams, 116 Sanibel Circle, Little Rock. L137, Kenwood Estates Phase 5, $294,000.

Carol E. Soulsby; William B. Birch to Gerson T. Gangoso; Kathleen Gangoso, 10 Fir Cove, Maumelle, L8 B1, Ridgeview Phase I, $290,000.

Adebayo O. Bankole; Morenike E. Bankole to Benjamin Luis Bryce, 1323 Louisiana St., Unit B, Little Rock, L2, Norman Todd Raney Replat, $285,000.

Jerome I. Saubers; Marion T. Saubers (dec'd) to Robert Knickrehm, Ls205-206, Foxcroft 4th, $280,000.

Alice Rives Browning; The Browning Living Trust to Robert Knickrehm, 28 Foxhunt Trail, Little Rock. L205, Foxcroft 4th. $280,000.

S. K. Williams to Zachary Payne; Leah Payne, 5619 P. St., Little Rock, Lot G, Mattews Replat- Mountain Park, $279,000.

Tish McClure to Danielle Bratton, L59, Shannon Hills East, $277,500.

Walter Weaver; Haley Weaver to Kelly Uhlig, 4301 Holmes Drive, Little Rock, L38, Deer Park, $275,000.

Jason W. Boehm; Thandi Williams to Timothy Ross Yu, 2517 Whitewood Drive, Sherwood, L3 B2, Creekside Phase II, $275,000.

Anthony Robert Giglia; Delia Giglia to Blake R. Shahlaie, 10733 Bainbridge Drive, Little Rock, L28 B8, Walton Heights, $275,000.

Tonya R. Mosley to William Stephen Lee, Jr.; Laura K. Lee, 119 Spring River Road, Sherwood, L12 B30, Overbrook, $275,000.

Robert Scott Bouchard; Lorrie Beth Bouchard to Joann Anderson; Duwayne Anderson, L512, Kingwood Place, $272,500.

Konuparampil K. Antony; Raichcelamma Antony; The Antony Revocable Living Trust to James Royce Ward, Jr., 10 Tortoise Park Cove, Little Rock, L65, Turtle Creek, $270,000.

Stephen L. Edds; Denise D. Edds to Laura Gabbard, 8004 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock, L26, Leawood Manor, 1st $269,900.

Sidney Thomason to Shopkeeper Premises, LLC 7508 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, Lot R, Home Acres Tract 7 Replat, $262,000.

Cam C. Rowe; Patricia Rowe to Ryan Shane Jones; Eva Elaine Hudson, 33 Crownpoint Road, Little Rock, L248, Colony West 3rd, $258,000.

Mechelle A. Sanders to William Patrick Wilson, 5 Lemoncrest Pace, Little Rock, L445, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $256,000.

Ashley Giles Coleman; Ashley Jean Giles; Jonathan Brock Coleman to Spencer Jameson Goossen, 9 Royal Court, Little Rock. L4, Rainwood 2nd, $255,500.

Katherine . Cordell; Katherine J. Suhrhoff to Bradley S. Clark, 417 N. Jackson St., Little Rock. L12, Stempel, $252,000.

Dorothea G. Davis; Dorothea G. Davis Living Revocable Trust to Chris Maris Custom Home & Remodeling, LLC, Ls1-16 B16, Gibralter Heights, $250,000.

Todd C. Stuff; Sharon L. Stuff to Jheanelle Dawkins, 3280 Overcup Drive, Sherwood. L1, Overcup Ridge, $249,000.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC to Timothy D. Robinson, 5209 Dequincy Drive, Jacksonville, L7, Jaxon Terrace Phase 14A, $245,000.

Racheal L. Carter-Ragan; Herbert H. Ragan, IV to Jacob Kesler, 24 Flag Road, Little Rock, L154, Briarwood, $243,000.

Karla B. Gibbs; Brian A. Boyd; The Boyd Family Revocable Trust to Keith Allen Walker; Laura Walker, Pt SE NE 17-3N-10W, $242,500.

Joseph Ray Conrad to Pixel Properties, LLC, 1104 Fawnwood, Little Rock, L167, Leawood Heights 3rd, $238,550.

Miguel L. Lopez to Chenal Heights, LLC, Unit 412 Bldg 400, Chenal Woods HPR; Storage Unit 400L Bldg 400, Chenal Woods HPR, $237,500.

Eugene M. Hall to Brenda L. Eckman; Alan E. Eckman, 61 Glade Heights Road, Sherwood, Pt NW SW 13-3N-12W, $236,000.

Laura S. Ruhl-Whittle to Zachary Shearer; Zackary Shearer, 22 N. Pine St., Little Rock, L2 B4, Riffel And Rhoton's Ridgeland, $235,000.

Terence Dewayne Bronson to Timothy Lynn Sanders; Angela Renee Sanders, 49 Mountain Vista, Alexander, L24, Vista Pointe, $235,000.

MBD Properties, LLC to Blissett Grace Bratton, 6626 Kavanaugh Place, Little Rock, L2, Kavanaugh Place, $231,000.

Kyle Leslie James; Kimberly Dione James to Kat C. Steuerwald, 81 Stoneledge Drive, Maumelle, L48, Stoneledge Phase II, $230,101.

Cindy M. Hemphill to Pamela M. Norris, 9220 Tall Timber Blvd., Little Rock, L9, Pecan Lake Phase II, $227,000.

Grady F. Moore; Michelle E. Moore to Cory D. Wiley; P. H. Gilkey, Jr., 1601 Point West Drive, Little Rock. L27 B2, Cherry Creek, $227,000.

Michael J. Marlow; Mary D. Marlow to Doug Winn Speiden, Jr.; Sherri L Speiden, 126 Overcup Drive, Sherwood, L16 B9, Oakbrooke Phase V, $225,000.

Joshua Spires; Jayda Spires to Brittany E. Abibhabib; Edouard A. Abihabib, 13112 Morrison Road, Little Rock. L261, Marlowe Manor Phase IV, $225,000.

Timothy Raymond Waters, II; Wendy Waters to Camille Marin Vollmar; Antonio Johnson, 32620 Ark. 107, Cabot, Pt W/2 NE 11-4N-11W, $224,999.

Ricardo J. Perez-Cantu; Bernadette Perez-Cantu to Darryl Overton, 5609 Aviator Drive, Jacksonville, L152, Base Meadows Phase II, $220,000.

Amy Ristine Dunlap; Amy Kristine Saunders to John Adolph Chiarpotti, 15 Brennan Lane, Little Rock, L18, Brennan Lane, $220,000.

Tongula R. Todd; Tongula R. Racy to Ayonna Michelle Applegate, 32 Woodridge Drive, Little Rock, L58, Woodridge Estates, $211,500.

Brandon Joseph Scucchi; Stephanie Erin Scucchi to Madison Emily Alexander; Matt Ferrell, 4 Sweet Gum Court, Little Rock, L14 B4, Cedar Ridge, $209,000.

Anthony John Loverde to Alexa Ramirez; Patricia Boyd, 519 E. Eighth St., Little Rock, Pt Blk 5, Johnson, $207,500.

Travoris Akins to Tiamber Ross, 31 Crystalwood Drive, Little Rock, L15, Crystalwood, $206,600.

Robert D. Gregory; Lyndi H. Gregory to Bradley A. Nelson; Colette M. Nelson, 10626 Rockbrook Drive, Sherwood, L25 B1, Windridge, $204,000.

Kelly L. Ricks; Jill A. Ricks to Dwanye L. Jira, 5300 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock, Ls18-19 B208, Park Hill NLR, $203,000.

Cathy Ann Cook; Gary Cook (dec'd) to Gerald Rogers, Jr.; April Rogers, Pt SW & Pt SE 26-4N-11W, $200,000.

Mary Jo Kline; Joseph Henry "Joe" Knittig And Agnes Marie Knittig Living Revocable Trust to Tim Knittig; Tim Knittig Revocable Trust, Pt N/2 NE NE 13-1S-13W, $200,000.

E & R Properties, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 1401 Jennifer Drive, Little Rock, L47, Marlowe Manor Phase IA, $198,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jordan M. Powell; Robn Bailey Powell, 10204 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock, L39, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $197,550.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Shauna Davison; Bobby Collins, Jr., 10205 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock, L2, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $197,075.

Judy D. Plumlee to Lon J. Warneke, 7224 Park Meadows Drive, Sherwood, L67 B2, Gap Creek, $197,000.

Clarisse E. Randall; Clarisse E. Harper to Marie Ann Bernardo Singh, 1809 Madden Road, Jacksonville, L313, Foxwood Phase VI-C, $195,000.

Gerald Patton; Kara Patton to Maurice R. Taylor; Hollie D. Taylor, 1320 Sweetgum Lane, North Little Rock, L42, Cypress Crossing, $195,000.

Priscilla Shrader Peters; Douglas Jackson Shrader; Ronnie J. Shrader Irrevocable Trust to Kevin Horton Properties, LLC L15, Counts Massie Industrial Park, $191,000.

Stephen Copley; Judi W. Copley to Elise Stuart Hensley; Robert Bradley Hensley, 5009 Candlwick Lane, North Little Rock, L24 B24, Lakewood, $190,000.

Jonathan C. Foster; Gerri L. Foster to James Ketchum, 1321 Kings Mountain Drive, Little Rock, L535, Walnut Valley 3rd, $189,900.

Brent Wayne Johnson; Rebecca Johnson; Rebecca Myer; Andrew Myer to Christine Thomas, 5801 Little Elm, North Little Rock, L407, Trammel Estates Phase III, $186,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Bunnell Feed, Inc., L43, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $185,025.

David Paul Cook; Cook Irrevocable Trust to Gina Karyn Moye, 4 Ophelia Court, Maumelle, L61, Edgepark, $183,500.

Banana River Management, LLC to Claudia Marie Sims; Jonathan Charles Thompson; Louise Ceilia Thompson, 5107 B St., Little Rock, L5 B6, Pfeifer, $180,100.

Jade T. Brandon to Jameka Jackson, 5808 Little Elm Lane, North Little Rock, L507, Trammel Estates Phase III, $179,100.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Kaisha Johnson, 11023 Tipton Road, Sherwood, L14 B4, Bear Paw Phase III, $178,740.

Amanda Autin; Amanda Autin Cardwell to Brittany Nicole Beard, 1 Garden Oaks Lane, Maumelle, L98, Garden Oaks, $178,000.

Pamela J. LaBorde; LaBorde Revocable Trust to Justin F. Clark; Lascica N. Clark, 5515 Wren Road, Little Rock, L9 B3, Westwood Heights, $177,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Matthew A. Barnes, 31 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock. L115 B1, The Parks At Mann Road, $176,350.

Deborah Jo Chambers; Michael J. Chambers to Pamela L. Haverly 66 Shoshoni Drive, Sherwood, L403, Indianhead Lake Estates Section C, $176,000.

Danny Ray Pool, Jr. to Barrett Deming, 5316 N. Cedar St., North Little Rock, L5 B4, Pike View, $175,000.

James E. Whyte to Rhonda Lee, 5509 Pin Oak Lane, North Little Rock, L319, Trammel Estates Phase II, $175,000.

Robert E. Littleton; Jennifer Littleton to Nessie Avice McCray, 303 N. Beverly Ave., Sherwood, L14 B4, Country Club Park, $171,000.

John Robert Bass to Cooper Property Management, LLC, L7, Otter Creek Commercial, $170,000,

Edward Lewis Roberts, Jr. to Zoreda Richardson, 1805 Yarrow Drive, North Little Rock, L374, Faulkner Crossing Phase 8, $170,000.

Jeffrey R. Carder to Reuben Ballard; Autumn Ballard, 1809 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, L9 B8, Lakewood $169,000.

Fireball Real Estate, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 804 Holly Gail St., Sherwood, L29, Sherwood Acres Phase II, $167,000.

Iesha N. Bracey; Iesha Nicole James to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 27 Penny Lane, Alexander, L24, Little North Fork, $165,000.

Teninmo, LLC to Heriberto Martinez; Maria Mestizo, L47, Pleasantree 4th, $165,000.

Gregory Lee Greenwood; Douglas Ray Greenwood to Samuel James Greenwood, 5213 I St., Little Rock, L4 B48, Pulaski Heights, $162,000.

Delora McWilliams; Sherry L. Bryant; Cornelius Bryant to Rachel E. Dampier, 102 Shady Oak Drive, Sherwood, L2 B5, Sherwood North, $161,000.

James Thomas Scott, Jr.; Rhonda E. Scott to Gary Lee Harrington, 3753 Loch Lane, North Little Rock, L45 B203, Park Hill NLR, $160,000.,

Corey D. Fowler; Jennifer Fowler to Andrea G. Tabora Torres, 9910 Brooks Lane, Little Rock. L110, Ellis Acres, $160,000.

Drew Keathley; Ashley Keathley to Chance Levisee; Trinity Moore, 432 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, L17 B66, Park Hill NLR, $160,000.

James T. McBride; Rebekah McBride; Rebekah Thompson to Michael McNamara; Sahil Hameerani L63, Treasure Hill, $160,000.

Jason Wayne Bays to McKinley Green; Lawson Green, 45 Stoneledge Drive, Maumelle, L23, Stoneledge Phase II, $160,000.

Allison Nicole Hiblong; Mark Aaron Hiblong to Jason Michael McGuire, 12819 Bell Flower Drive, North Little Rock, L287, Faulkner Crossing Phase 5, $159,500.

Christopher Stucky; Carissa Barker-Stucky to April F. Girard L123, Deerewood, $159,000.

Amy Morgan; Amy Jones; Brendon Morgan to Stuart Berryhill; Mekinsey Berryhill; Shannon Jacuzzi, 38 Point West Circle, Little Rock, L87, Point West, $158,000.

Brad Hendricks to Legacy Holdings & Properties, LLC, Condo Unit 8D, Lafayette Residences In Lafayette Square HPR, $156,500.

Jesse Griffin; Rebecca Griffin to Goodness Bonnet, 25 Pennwood Drive, Sherwood, L1, Penny's Replat- Pennwood, $155,000.

Morgan D. Young; Morgan D. Hurst to Christopger Blake Swearingin, 4629 Crestline Drive, North Little Rock, L15 B6, Lakewood, $155,000.

Dabuek B. Cgaces to Elizabeth Residential Legacy, LLC, 3201 Ludwig St, Little Rock, L7 B172, John Barrow, $155,000.

Shannon Merchant; Joshua Clinton to Daintree Properties, LLC L10 B4, Country Club Park, $152,000.

Sandra K. Baxter to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 302 Gilbert Drive, Little Rock, L74, Ellis Acres, $151,500.

Teresa Alford to Larry Alford, 2 Longleaf Cove, Little Rock, L24, Longleaf Cove, $150,000.

Kyla Lawrence to Alyssa Amanda Williams, 36 Arbor Oaks Drive, Sherwood, L21, Arbor Oaks Phase II, $150,000.