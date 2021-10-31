Rotary club lauds first responders

Rotary Club 99 honored Little Rock firefighters Oct. 12 at its 29th Fire Department Appreciation Awards. Club member Molly McNulty was chairwoman of the award program.

Capt. Roy Wert was named Firefighter of the Year. He created the Little Rock 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in honor of firefighters killed in the 2001 attack on the Twin Towers. He also raised about $8,000 for the Arkansas Firefighter Cancer Relief Network Trust Fund.

Alan Cates was named the Little Rock Fire Department's Person of the Year. He was instrumental in redesigning the department's communication department while overseeing day-to-day operations and maintenance of alert systems.

Firefighter Shane Herald received the Marvin Benton Bravery Medal. Capt. John Robinson was presented with the Medal of Merit award.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal