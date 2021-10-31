Second title twice as nice for Lady Tigers

HOT SPRINGS -- A simple four-pronged strategy was all Mansfield needed to sweep its way to another title.

The Lady Tigers attacked Life Way Christian in the first set and remained steady for the remainder of the match to pull away for a 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 victory in the Class 2A state volleyball final Saturday at Bank OZK Arena.

Natalie Allison had 11 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces for Mansfield (24-4-1), which rarely trailed in the championship match and played confidently from start to finish to win its second consecutive title. But there's a simple explanation for the Lady Tigers' unshakeable play.

"It's definitely not an easy feat after winning last year, then coming back and winning a second time in a row," Mansfield Coach Kaylie Pyles said. "Staying focused, staying humble, staying energized and motivated. Those are the key points that I told them they needed to do [Saturday].

"They came out in the first set hot and on fire. They did everything they were supposed to do, and I told them to keep pushing from there."

The Lady Tigers didn't stop pushing until Allison, who was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, banged out a final kill in the third set to end it.

Skylynn Harris had 8 kills and 10 aces, including five in a row during a 6-0 spurt in that third that allowed the Mansfield to create some much-needed separation after the Lady Warriors were making a run. Allyson Edwards added eight kills as well for the Lady Tigers, who didn't drop a set during the entire state tournament.

Victoria Kelly had a team-high 13 kills for Life Way Christian (19-6), which lost of four of its matches with Mansfield this season.

"We just weren't executing," Life Way Christian Coach Ross Kelly said. "I had a plan going that I wanted them to run, and we kind of got discombobulated a few times. You get to some of those chaos calls, and that's where it gets crazy. We're always practicing those types of calls to see who can win them, but we just couldn't in this one.

"But I'm still proud of my girls because no one thought we'd be here. We weren't supposed to get to the district championship, we weren't supposed to get to the state championship, but the girls pulled out some amazing wins throughout the year. We just came up short in this one."

Mansfield cruised in the first set and scored eight of the last 10 points in the second to put Life Way Christian in a must-win situation in the third. The Lady Warriors score the first two points of the set until a Harris kill started a string of four consecutive points that gave the Lady Tigers a lead they wouldn't give up.

The Lady Warriors were within 23-22 after a net violation, but Allison finished them off with back-to-back kills.

"She does a lot for us," Pyles said of Allison. "She sets, plays front row, outside, digs ... just everywhere. Had several aces at key moments in the game, key kills. She does everything I ask her to do, so she definitely deserved [MVP]."

Heaven Wales added five aces for Life Way Christian.