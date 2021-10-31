Section of Zion Road in Fayetteville closed starting Monday

FAYETTEVILLE -- A section of Zion Road will be closed starting Monday through the end of the year as part of ongoing work.

The closing will happen 24 hours a day, seven days a week from the east side of the entry to Park Lake Apartments to Old Missouri Road, according to a city news release. Crews will widen and realign the road and install storm drains and a sewer system. A storm drain will be installed on the south side of the street in the road, making it too narrow for cars to pass through. However, residents who live between Vantage Drive and Park Lake Apartments will have access to the west. Access to Cornerstone Animal Hospital and for construction vehicles at Sagely Place subdivision will be from the east.

A detour route will be marked along Vantage Drive, Joyce Boulevard and Old Missouri Road.

Two more phases are planned to finish a project for work on Zion Road between Vantage Drive and Crossover Road. The project was part of an April 2019 transportation bond issue voters approved. Construction should finish in March.

For more information, email staff engineer Melissa Boyd at mboyd@fayetteville-ar.gov, call (479) 444-3415 or go to http://bit.ly/fayzionroad .