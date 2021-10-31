CROSS COUNTRY

UCA women 6th, men 7th at ASUN meet

The University of Central Arkansas cross country teams competed in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championships on Saturday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.

The UCA women finished in sixth place out of 12 teams with 179 points, while the UCA men placed seventh with 220 points.

North Florida won the ASUN men's title with 41 points and Liberty took the women's crown with 36 points.

Sara Steimel led the UCA women with a time of 17 minutes, 52.3 seconds, good for 18th place.

For the UCA men, Julian Haessner had a team-best time of 25:42.5 to finish in 42nd place.

GOLF

UALR men in second in the Bahamas

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's team sits in second place after the second round Saturday of the White Sands Bahamas Invitational in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The Trojans shot a 1-under 287 in round two and are at 9-under 567 through 36 holes, eight shots behind Ole Miss.

Anton Albers had a 1-under 71 in the second round and is tied for fifth place at 3-under 141.

Magnus Lomholt is tied for 22nd place at even-par 144 behind his 1-over 73 Saturday.

Also for UALR in the second round, Marcel Rauch shot a 79 and Hunter Walker, who is playing as an individual, shot a 75.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU defeats Louisiana-Monroe

Arkansas State University (14-11, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference) defeated Louisiana-Monroe (5-23, 1-12) 25-19, 27-25, 25-15 on Saturday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Tatum Ticknor had 20 digs and became the fourth player in ASU history to have at least 2,000 digs in her career.

Macey Putt and Paulina Sobolewska each posted 11 kills for the Red Wolves. Julianna Cramer finished with 13 assists and 13 digs, while Brianna Hollingshed recorded 10 blocks.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services