They met on shared Uber; four years later, they're married

Mark DeSantis and Rachel Chazanovitz were separately out with friends in South Boston celebrating Halloween in 2017. They had never met.

Shortly after midnight, they simultaneously ordered an UberPool -- a ride-share option that offers a cheaper fare to passengers headed in the same direction. They both wanted to avoid Halloween surge pricing.

DeSantis, then 29, got into the car first, he recalled. When he realized he was the only passenger, he thought to himself, "This is amazing, I'm going straight home."

A few minutes later, though, his luck ran out -- or so he thought. The Uber driver pulled over to pick up another passenger. It was Chazanovitz, dressed from head to toe as a Dalmatian. Wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress with a red collar, she locked eyes with DeSantis, and her initial reaction was disappointment.

"We were both so upset that there was another person in the car," Chazanovitz, then 27, said. Her second thought, she recalled, was: "He was not dressed up. I went all out, and he's just in complete regular clothes."

She teased DeSantis about his Halloween costume -- or the lack thereof. The conversation quickly turned flirtatious. "We were really hitting it off," DeSantis said.

BETWEEN THEIR HOMES

They learned that their respective apartments in the North End were just a block apart. The Uber driver dropped them off midway between their homes, and DeSantis offered to walk Chazanovitz to her place. Then he mustered up the courage to ask for her number, which she gladly gave him.

Although a mutual crush was already beginning to bloom, they had no idea at the time that their serendipitous ride-share would ultimately lead to marriage. This month, four years after their first encounter, the couple tied the knot.

"It's obviously a very unconventional story, but, somehow, it ended up working out," DeSantis said. In many ways, the couple believe they were destined to meet. For one, both of them seldom stayed out late, so calling an Uber past midnight was considered a mutual anomaly. Plus, both had been single for a while and felt ready to settle down. There was one problem: Neither had found the right person.

"It's weird that any other night, any other place, any other time, we probably never would have met," Chazanovitz said. Their unexpected meeting became even more meaningful for DeSantis after he realized that their Uber driver shared the same name as his late grandmother, Iris. For him, it felt like a sign.

THEIR FIRST DATE

DeSantis' Italian grandmother, who barely spoke English, would repeatedly hound her grandson about finding a girlfriend. Although she died before she got the chance to meet Chazanovitz, DeSantis said, "I know she would have loved Rachel."

Two days after the Uber ride, Chazanovitz and DeSantis went on their first date. Their connection was immediately clear, they said. At the time, "we barely knew each other," Chazanovitz said.

But soon they discovered their shared love of cooking, traveling, fitness, and Dunkin' Donuts -- where they walk together every morning before work for a coffee.

Their relationship "was so easy," said DeSantis, who manages a technology and data team at a pharmaceutical company. "Everything clicked."

"We really had fun together and enjoyed each other's company," echoed Chazanovitz, an executive assistant at a tech company. From early on, she said, "we just knew."

They moved in together in May 2019 and got engaged the following year in Chazanovitz's childhood backyard.

'A BEAUTIFUL NIGHT'

The couple got married on a restaurant patio on Oct. 2. "It was a beautiful night," Chazanovitz said, adding that their wedding hashtag was "#FromUberRideTo GroomAndBride."

Although the way in which they met is atypical, it's not completely unheard of. "We've actually seen a handful of serendipitous stories like this one," said Lexi Levin Mitchel, a senior communications manager at Uber. "Riders have run into long-lost friends, made exciting networking connections or even met their future spouse."

But what makes DeSantis and Chazanovitz's story more unusual, she continued, is that Halloween is "by far one of the busiest nights of the year for Uber," so their chance encounter was unlikely given the relatively high number of riders.

The newlyweds are honeymooning in Hawaii, where they've spent their days hiking, sightseeing, snorkeling, sunset-watching and enjoying quality time as husband and wife.

Although their fortuitous first meeting feels like a distant memory now, it's a happy reminder that "you're always in the right place at the right time," Chazanovitz said. "It was just meant to be."