UAPB suffers 59-17 setback

This was not the plan Doc Gamble had for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team.

A week after being tested by the University of Arkansas, the Golden Lions felt they had learned enough lessons from facing Southeastern Conference competition to begin a midseason turnaround in their return to Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

Arkansas defeated UAPB 45-3. Texas Southern University hung up a few more points than that Saturday.

Behind five combined touchdowns by freshman quarterback Andrew Body, Texas Southern walloped the Golden Lions 59-17 at PNC Stadium, the downtown Houston facility formerly known as BBVA Stadium. Gamble, whose team has lost seven straight and gone winless in both September and October, took the blame for the stunning result.

"We just shot ourselves in the foot," he said. "As we were moving the ball, we didn't capitalize. Our effort wasn't where it needed to be at all. That was the big problem from us overall. We sit around and before we bring some energy, we wait on somebody to make a play instead of having the energy out the gate ready to go. We have to create energy for ourselves and not wait for anybody to do something good."

Still, Gamble said the Tigers didn't pose many challenges the Lions couldn't overcome.

Despite the loss, UAPB quarterback Skyler Perry completed 25 of 37 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown. His passing yardage was 5 shy of a season high against Alcorn State.

"I just had to let the system work for me," the fourth-year starter said. "Make sure I'm making my reads, keep moving around in the pocket, take time to see things clear up and just take what the defense is giving me."

Graduate transfer Trey Harrell caught eight passes for a season-high 126 yards to lead UAPB.

"He just made a lot of explosive plays," Perry said. "We have a lot of explosive ball handlers who will make plays if I just give them the ball. My job is to get playmakers the ball who will make plays."

Said Harrell: "I go into every game expecting to make big plays. The ball just came my way and I expected to make those plays."

UAPB will host Grambling State at 2 p.m. next Saturday.