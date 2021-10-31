Visitors bureau names new officer

LITTLE ROCK -- The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has named a new senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Brian Oaks has served as general manager of the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill., since 2007, according to a news release.

He will oversee the operations of the properties managed by the visitors bureau. They include the Statehouse Convention Center, the Robinson Center and Performance Hall, and River Market properties.

Oaks is a graduate of the University of Illinois, as well as the Venue Management School and Graduate Institute, the release said.

"I am excited to have Brian join our team," Gretchen Hall, visitors bureau president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "His experience and knowledge of facility operations and management will serve Little Rock well as we continue promoting the city as a preferred meetings and convention destination."