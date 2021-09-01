1st year marked of paper change

One year ago, WEHCO Media Chairman Walter Hussman Jr. announced the acquisition of a longstanding Pine Bluff publication as something “unique in American newspaper publishing.” For 139 years, the Pine Bluff Commercial had been published independently from other newspapers and was a competitor to the Little Rock-based Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and its predecessors in the southeast Arkansas market. That all changed Sept. 1, 2020, when Gannett Co. sold The Commercial to the Democrat-Gazette and its parent company, WEHCO Media.

“What we have so far with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and also the El Dorado News-Times, is we have switched to this seven-day-a-week digital replica of the paper and we deliver a paper on Sundays,” said Hussman, who also serves as the Democrat-Gazette publisher, during a news conference. “But we have never bought a newspaper intending to do this. And the reason we’re doing this is we think this will be great for Pine Bluff. Actually, we think it will be good for our company.

“But if this works in Pine Bluff, this is going to be great for community journalism in America because it’s going to show a model and a path forward for other newspapers to be sustainable and survivable.” Today, WEHCO officials celebrate the impact of the Commercial’s business model on the community it serves, one year after the newspaper faced the prospect of closure.

“First, I would say — and I think I can speak for the executives in the company — we’ve been very impressed with the quality and the quantity of local content within the Pine Bluff Commercial with the staff we have,” said Mark Lane, president of WEHCO Newspapers, Inc. “The amount of work in journalism [The Commercial] is producing in that market is very impressive with four employees. We’ve been very pleased.” The Commercial converted from a five-day-a-week newspaper to a seven-day-a-week publication as part of the Arkansas section of the Democrat-Gazette and has maintained its online domain, pbcommercial.com. Byron Tate was hired for his fourth stint at The Commercial as its editor to lead day-to-day operations.

“I’m honored to be associated with the team we have in place,” Tate said. “They care a lot about our community, and it shows in their work every day. Being a part of this new phase of the Pine Bluff Commercial is also a highlight of my career.

“Communities need their local newspapers, and this subscription-based business model is a template that could help many papers going forward. I look forward to the Pine Bluff Commercial being in operation for many years to come.” The Commercial has added to the value of the Democrat-Gazette’s content in its print and online digital formats, according to Lane.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to add value and create value for our readers,” Lane said. “We feel that’s a very big part of our mission statement. Finally, I would say the business economics isn’t easy, especially in a pandemic year, but we’re pleased with where we are on the financial side of the business.” WEHCO’s purchase of The Commercial is an example of its investment in Pine Bluff since it bought Pine Bluff Cable in 1976, said Nat Lea, president and CEO of WEHCO Media.

“We saw a great opportunity to invest further and support the community in its efforts to develop and revitalize portions of the city,” Lea said. “We felt it was important that Pine Bluff have a newspaper that was up to its goals and ideals for the city of Pine Bluff.” Both Lea and Lane say The Commercial is now financially stable and should remain that way into the future but stress it needs support through subscriptions.

“That’s the way we designed the project,” Lea said. “It’s proven very similar to our financial model. We feel good about the stability and news operation about the Pine Bluff Commercial.

“One way I think about that, I have a lot of friends who live all over the state who have ties to Pine Bluff. I hear from them. It’s good to know what’s going on in Pine Bluff. Pine Bluff is so important to surrounding communities in agriculture. It’s an important part of the state to be covered. I think readers all over the state appreciate that.”