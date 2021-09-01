Panel sets called meeting via Zoom

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will hold a special called meeting at 4 p.m. today via Zoom. The purpose is to open the application process, according to a news release.

The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86314906007 with meeting ID: 863 1490 6007 and passcode: 149668.

Stuttgart man attends Utah college

Cade Creer from Stuttgart was admitted to Utah State University at Logan, Utah, as a first-year college student. Creer is attending the USU Main campus and is among more than 4,100 students who began at the university this fall, according to a news release.

WCSD sets flu vaccination clinics

Watson Chapel School District will conduct its flu vaccination clinics at the following campuses:

• Edgewood Elementary School -- Oct. 11 from 8:30-11 a.m.;

• L.L. Owen Elementary School -- Oct. 11 from 12:30-3:p.m.;

• Coleman Intermediate School -- Oct. 12 from 8:30-11 a.m.;

• Watson Chapel Junior High School -- Oct. 12 from 12:30-3 p.m.;

• Watson Chapel High School -- Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Details: (870) 879-0220.

St. John AME to give food boxes

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to people in need from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 11. One food box per family will be provided in a drive thru event in front of the church on Cherry Street.

Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. State ID's are required, according to a news release.

The sponsor is St. John's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry. To volunteer for this ministry people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net.

Financial donations may be sent to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff.

Chamber fish fry to be drive-thru

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hestand Stadium. This year's event will be drive-thru due to current covid-19 conditions, according to the Chamber newsletter.

King Kat will provide catfish or chicken strips with all the fixins. Tickets are $20 each. Sponsorships are $400 and sponsors will receive: five tickets, their business name in the fish fry flyer and all advertising materials, and their banner displayed at Hestand Stadium during the event.

Details: Jennifer Kline, jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.