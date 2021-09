Harrison, 1940: Willow Street on the west side of the Boone County Courthouse Square was bustling with commerce and used a double-tiered parking system. Merchants of note in the block included Kroger and Montgomery Ward. Today the block is intact, without the former iconic retailers but still with some shops, making a walk around the square a pleasant outing.

