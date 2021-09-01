Art League plans meeting, exhibit

The Pine Bluff Art League will hold a meeting and exhibit in September, according to a news release.

meeting -- Sept. 12

The monthly meeting of the Pine Bluff Art League will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., Room A & B.

Crystal Jennings will present a new technique on framing without glass. The public is invited to learn with the league as Jennings shows the use of this technique in her work, according to the release.

The league will require all members and visitors to wear masks during the meeting. Social distancing is encouraged.

annual exhibition -- open at ASC

The Pine Bluff Art League Annual Exhibition is on display at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. It opened Thursday and will be available for free public viewing until Nov. 27.

Juror Bryan Massey, chair and professor of the Department of Art & Design at the University of Central Arkansas, selected 21 works to exhibit.

On Thursday, Massey awarded Best in Show to Crystal Jennings, First Place to Richard Davies, Second Place to Paula Barthet, Third Place to Vickie Coleman, Honorable Mention to Linda DeMint and Honorable Mention to Dell Gorman.

The league and the arts center are also displaying "The Last Leaf," a pastel drawing by founding member Barbara Owen to honor her legacy at the league. Owen died Aug. 19.

PBAL

Members of the art league judge works by their peers each month. Two pieces will have the opportunity to be displayed at Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank until the following meeting.

Yearly membership dues are $40 until March 15. Afterwards, membership is $45. Artists can mail dues to Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Members may have their work shown at the Arts & Science Center during the league's annual exhibition.

Details: PBAL President Claudia Spainhour at mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.