Beavers to replace Soffer on county's election commission

Stu Soffer has resigned from the Jefferson County Election Commission, citing a battle with cancer.

"I can no longer function effectively due to the treatment," Soffer said via email Tuesday. "They say I've made improvement but I still feel ineffective. I also resigned from the Republican Election Commissioner position. I'm 80 and depending on which doctor, do not have that long to live."

"One guy gave me 4 weeks; that was 9 weeks ago. A test the other day showed some improvement, and I have another in 4 weeks."

Soffer's resignation came nearly three months after he stepped down as commission secretary, citing health reasons. Soffer said in a June 3 email he had served in that role since 2003 but intended to continue serving as a commissioner.

"...[I]t's just I can no longer satisfactorily perform secretary duties requiring vision and hearing and am obliged to step aside, Soffer said.

Samuel Beavers has been elected to replace him as the second Republican representative on the three-member board, the other being Chairman Michael Adam. Commission Secretary Sharon Hardin is the Democratic appointee.

According to a news release, the Jefferson County Republican Committee elected Beavers on Aug. 26. A notice was filed and received by the Jefferson County Clerk's Office on Tuesday.

"Sam Beavers is a highly respected commercial insurance agent and current resident of Pine Bluff," GOP committee Chairman David Singer said in the release. "As an [alumnus] of Watson Chapel High School, he now serves as the radio voice of Watson Chapel football. Prior to his current role, Sam served as student assistant coach and president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions following his [tenure] as a dual student-athlete in both golf and football. As well, he interned under Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in 2019 and graduated top of his political science department in 2020."