Bentonville, Conway used to battles

Bentonville had a reason to celebrate after picking up a 47-21 victory at Conway last season, yet it took a different approach.

The Tigers piled up over 400 yards of offense while battling back from a deficit on the road against the team that had beaten them the last time they played in Faulkner County at John McConnell Stadium in 2018.

But Bentonville Coach Jody Grant and his guys kept the mood subdued after beating the Wampus Cats. To the Tigers, there was plenty of work left to be done.

On Friday night, those programs will hook up again, and there are ample improvements to be made by each, starting with Conway.

The Wampus Cats watched a 10-point first-half lead evaporate in a matter of minutes in a 41-24 loss to Fayetteville last week. Conway (0-1) was shut out in the second half.

The Tigers will try to build off an opening 43-30 victory over Liberty North (Mo.). Bentonville (1-0) did have a few tense moments in the fourth quarter but was able to close the door on a potential Eagles' rally by putting together a back-breaking 18-play drive late.

Conway will have to keep its offense motoring throughout against a Tigers' defense that isn't as experienced as it was a year ago. For Bentonville, another big outing from Drew Wright could go a long way in neutralizing whatever haymakers the Wampus Cats throw at them. The Tigers are tough to beat in Benton County: Bentonville 38, Conway 28

JONESBORO AT CABOT Two teams that earned big victories a week ago meet in a game that's evenly matched on paper. Cabot held on last year to take a 36-32 decision over the Hurricane in northeast Arkansas. The rematch should be just as close at Panther Stadium: Cabot 35, Jonesboro 31

FAYETTEVILLE AT OWASSO (OKLA.) Owasso, led by former Fayetteville Coach Bill Blankenship, had no problem with Edmond (Okla.) Sante Fe a week ago behind a five TD night from quarterback Austin Havens. Fayetteville counters with its own QB standout in Bladen Fike, but the Rams are favored in this border bout: Owasso 38, Fayetteville 27

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER AT NORTH LITTLE ROCK The head coaching debut for North Little Rock's Randy Sandefur comes against a team oozing with confidence despite dropping a close one at McKinney, Texas. The Charging Wildcats will be in for a battle: North Little Rock 35, Har-Ber 30

WEST MEMPHIS AT WYNNE West Memphis hasn't had much success against the Yellowjackets over the past two years, losing two games by a combined 60-20. Wynne lost a heartbreaker to Marion last week but will have a good chance to get on the right track: Wynne 30, West Memphis 20

MADISON RIDGELAND (MISS.) AT PULASKI ACADEMY Madison fell to 1-2 when it lost a nationally televised game against Tennessee 6A public school champ Oakland. The Patriots face another state champ in Arkansas' Class 5A boss Pulaski Academy this week. The Bruins' offense should score plenty: Pulaski Academy 56, Madison Ridgeland 35

WARREN AT WHITE HALL Bobby Bolding's Bulldogs blew past Sheridan last Friday. Warren is starting off its year seven days later but with the usual high expectations. A turnover could decided this seesaw affair: White Hall 28, Warren 24

OZARK AT BOONEVILLE These two first played against each other in 1924, and there's been no love lost since. The Bearcats won by a point in the 2020 game after losing the 2019 encounter by 22. Booneville will be in its own backyard for this clash: Booneville 34, Ozark 21

BLYTHEVILLE AT OSCEOLA A 17-mile trip down U.S. 61 faces Blytheville, which is coming off a surprising shutout loss to Nettleton. Osceola also was beaten in its first game, but it was a close one against fellow Class 4A contender Crossett. The Seminoles should be primed: Osceola 38, Blytheville 35

CROSSETT AT MAGNOLIA A bounce back is on the docket for Magnolia, which lost a neutral site game to Harrison for the second year in a row. The Panthers responded last season by shutting down Crossett the next week: Magnolia 35, Crossett 27

DES ARC AT McCRORY The marquee game of the night regardless of classification between the top two teams in Class 2A. Both passed their tests to start the year, which sets up this showdown. No. 1 Des Arc whipped the Jaguars 44-24 last season: Des Arc 27, McCrory 20

PRAIRIE GROVE AT FARMINGTON Six minutes separates these two towns. The schools have alternated wins and losses in the series since 2013. While Prairie Grove was idle last week, Farmington has more field time after playing and beating Class 7A Rogers Heritage: Farmington 27, Prairie Grove 26

ALMA AT VAN BUREN Crosby Tuck has a budding star in sophomore quarterback Bryce Perkins, and the Pointers have momentum on their side. Van Buren beat Alma 35-0 when the two played in 2020. Could be tough sledding for the Airedales: Van Buren 38, Alma 21

SHILOH CHRISTIAN AT POTEAU (OKLA.) Shiloh's closest victory during its state title run last year was a 34-28 triumph over Poteau. Those young Saints are older but have to walk the plank this time around at the Pirates' Costner Stadium. The Saints will be up for it: Shiloh Christian 42, Poteau 31

GURDON AT PRESCOTT Prescott may have been the most impressive team in the state last week when it obliterated then-Class 3A No. 6 Newport by half a hundred. Gurdon was also dominant in scoring 60 against Lafayette County: Prescott 48, Gurdon 28