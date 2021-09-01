Blueberries bring out sweet side of tahini in this dessert

The sesame paste known as tahini is becoming better known to American cooks, largely because of hummus, but also thanks to the nutty richness it lends to falafel, grilled meats and roasted vegetables.

Cooks in the Middle East, however, know its savory, slightly bitter flavor works just as well in desserts. A prime example is halva, a fudge-like confection that is mostly sweetened tahini with spices, nuts and dried fruit.

We knew tahini could update an American classic — the blueberry crumble. In this recipe from the book "COOKish," tahini boosts the flavor of a buttery oat mixture that bakes on top of juicy blueberries. The savory nuttiness of the tahini perfectly balances the sweet berries, which we also sprinkle with a bit of cinnamon.

This crumble is especially delicious warm, with a scoop of ice cream melting on top.

Blueberry Crumble With Oats and Tahini

2 pints fresh blueberries OR 4 cups frozen blueberries, preferably wild

2 cups quick-cooking oats, divided use

¾ cup packed brown sugar, divided use

8 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 8 pieces, room temperature

¼ cup tahini

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Toasted sesame seeds, optional garnish

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, toss the blueberries with ¼ cup of the oats and ¼ cup of the sugar; transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Wipe out the bowl, then add the remaining oats, the remaining sugar, the butter, tahini, cinnamon and salt. Mix until evenly moistened, then use your hands to squeeze the mixture into rough olive-size clumps and scatter them over the berries. Bake until the edges are bubbling and the crumble is golden, 30 to 35 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature garnished with toasted sesame seeds, if desired.