A body was discovered inside a mobile home that was on fire outside Cave City early Monday, authorities said.

The Cave City Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Jackson Springs Road shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, according to the Sharp County sheriff's office.

Firefighters located a dead male inside the residence and they notified the sheriff's office.

Authorities said the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and identification.