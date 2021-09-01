Body found in Chicot County Saturday ID'ed, state police say

The decomposed body recovered along U.S. 65 in Chicot County near the Arkansas-Louisiana border has been identified, state police said.

The body of Shenita Hicks, 32, of Lake Providence, La., was found south of Lake Village on Saturday, according to a news release from state police.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division have been in contact with the East Carroll Parish sheriff's office as the investigation continues to determine where and how the death occurred, according to the release.

The body was "in an extended state of decomposition," and officers were initially unable to determine if the body was that of a man or a woman, troopers said in an earlier news release.