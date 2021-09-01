China's games

How about this as an example of a people for the government, of the government and by the government?

Somehow, some way, the government of mainland China has banned children from playing online games for more than three hours a week.

Minors in Red China can only legally play games between 8 and 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays. A state-affiliated newspaper (is there another kind in China?) called video games "spiritual opium." And regulators will ratchet up checks on gaming companies.

We are speechless. Almost.

Let's see if we have this straight: The ChiComs are going to hire enough people to check on gaming operators to make sure all of their youthful gamers are cut off after one hour a night (full employment!), and only on non-school nights, because the state knows best in this regard, and it's pitting the regulation requirements of the national government against all teens who own computers or phones (good luck!), and it all hinges on making sure that when the minors sign up each day they do so as themselves and not as adults.

What could go wrong?