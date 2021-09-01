Colton's set to reopen with a new owner

For all those craving a big juicy steak, Colton's Steak House & Grill, 8529 Sheridan Road, reopens today under new ownership.

Daniel Ray, who has managed Colton's at various sites, is the new owner of the White Hall restaurant.

"There are a lot of moving parts in the reopening process," Ray said, but they will be open and ready for business by 10:30 a.m. today.

For the past week, the 8,000 square foot restaurant was closed.

It was an opportunity to undergo a few minor upgrades and train new employees, as well as a deep clean that Ray said, "We wouldn't normally be able to do."

Colton's offers dine-in, curbside and take out services. Ray said they will continue to serve Colton's traditional fare and be open seven days a week and the hours of operation will be extended.

The only days the restaurant will close are Thanksgiving and Christmas.

He also hired and trained new employees over the last seven days. At the moment, he said he has about 80 employees but wants to hire another 20.

For more than 20 years, Ray has worked for Colton as a general manager at various locations around the state.

He jumped at the chance when the previous owner, Umesh "U.E." Patel, White Hall business owner and developer, decided to sell the restaurant.

Patel opened it a little more than a year ago.

NEW, OLD NEIGHBORS

Colton's is located off Interstate 530, next to Smart Auto Group, but the neighborhood is quickly growing.

New construction underway includes the approximately $15 million, three-story Relyance Bank headquarters and a $10 million plus TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

The hotel is being built by Patel.

The bank is located across from the restaurant on Sheridan Road and the Marriott is next door, and both are expected to open by next summer.

Ray sees all this construction activity as a "real opportunity," adding, "It's going to be great."