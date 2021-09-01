Marriage Licenses

Jonathan Ransom, 46, and Sarah Fields, 44, both of Jacksonville.

Michael Cole, 49, and Jennifer Aidoo, 24, both of Little Rock.

James Waller, 51, and William Allman, 35, both of Little Rock.

Veronica Martin, 37, and James Jackson, 55, both of Little Rock.

Kenneth Hart, 57, and Lakesha Warren, 45, both of Little Rock.

Jacob Howard, 29, and Michelle Dean, 30, both of Little Rock.

Otis Davis, 23, and Payton Toland, 23, both of Conway.

Keith Bruce, 57, and Wilma Young, 64, both of Little Rock.

Victor Griffin, 40, and Lynsey Lopez, 20, both of Fresno, Calif.

Justin Rudd, 28, and Samantha Cyz, 29, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-2855. Takaya Robinson v. George Robinson III.

21-2857. Carolina Rios v. Esteban Rios Lopez.

21-2862. Kimberly Medler v. Ronnie Medler.

21-2863. Fallon Halley v. Steven Halley.

21-2864. Soumaila Moussa v. Lauren Forrest.

21-2867. Jasmine Mackey v. Sean Mackey.

21-2868. Tommie Harris v. Nikia Williams-Harris.

21-2871. Vanessa Stacy v. John Stacy.

GRANTED

16-2790. Sharon Mezel v. Janis Mezel.

20-2155. Sandy Barakat v. Michael Mitcham.

20-2451. Tracey Freeman v. Julian Ingram.

21-187. Thomas Eans v. Judith Eans.

21-358. Stacy Grundfest v. Dave Grundfest III.

21-735. Rebecca McCormick v. Michael McCormick.

21-2090. Kenneth Rogers II v. Bethany Rogers.

21-2171. Ronald George v. Lonna George.

21-2322. Toccara Manning v. Eric Manning.