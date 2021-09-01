Discovery of neglected dogs leads to arrest of homeless Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE -- A homeless man was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty after police said he left several dogs in a mobile home without food or water.

Robert Smithson, 64, of Fayetteville was released Monday after posting a $1,500 bond. Aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine is a Class D felony.

A sheriff's deputy and an animal control officer were sent to 18097 Clearwater Road on May 4 on an animal complaint, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant from the Washington County sheriff's office.

Timothy Smithson told the officers his brother, Robert Smithson, had been living in the mobile home and had checked himself into a hospital April 27, leaving nine or more dogs unattended.

The officers saw three dogs in the mobile home when they looked through the windows.

A dog seen in the living room was clearly malnourished, with its ribs, hips and shoulder bones clearly visible through the skin, according to the affidavit.

The officers entered the mobile home through the front door and found the floor covered in feces and a strong smell of ammonia.

Officers didn't find a water or food bowl in the residence.

The officers found three puppies in the kitchen area, two alive and one dead. A skull that appeared to be a dog's was found in a laundry area.

All of the doors in the mobile home were screwed shut, including the door to a bedroom where the officers found two more dogs, according to the affidavit.

The officers found seven more puppies in a bathroom connected to the bedroom. They found the body of a dog that appeared to be "partially mummified" in the closet of the bedroom, the report says.

Another dog, which also appeared to be severely malnourished, was found underneath the residence.

Three of the malnourished dogs were taken to a local shelter for treatment, according to the affidavit.