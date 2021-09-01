EU passes 70% adults vaccinated

Around 70% of adults in the European Union have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, EU officials said Tuesday, a milestone that puts the bloc among the world's leaders in vaccinations despite a sluggish start earlier this year and worrying discrepancies among member states.

After a fumbling start, the European Union overtook the United States in vaccinations as campaigns across the bloc's 27 countries grew at a faster pace than anywhere else in the world. Tuesday's announcement marked the meeting of a self-set deadline that once seemed far out of reach.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/91vaccination/]

While the vaccination rate has slowed recently, it has yet to reach a ceiling that some experts and officials feared it would hit over the summer. Taking children and teenagers into account, more than 55% of the EU population has been fully vaccinated, compared with 52% in the United States, 61% in Israel and 64% in Britain.

Those figures, however, mask wide differences between EU countries -- ones that the authorities in Brussels may struggle to address, because each member country runs its own vaccination campaign.

While more than 80% of adults have been fully inoculated in Belgium, Denmark and Portugal, and more than 75% in Spain and the Netherlands, the figure falls to 45% in Latvia, 31% in Romania and 20% in Bulgaria.

"The pandemic is not over," said Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, as she celebrated the milestone Tuesday. "We need more. I call on everyone who can to get vaccinated."

Some countries, like France and Italy, have implemented strong incentives for people to get vaccinated by requiring covid passes to dine in restaurants or access cultural venues, though a pass can also be obtained with proof of a negative test. Significant parts of the population got vaccinated after the passes came into force, and opposition has remained limited.

But it is another story in Eastern European countries that could threaten the bloc's handling of the pandemic in the fall and winter. In Bulgaria, disinformation about the virus, poor trust in institutions and a lack of a communication strategy to counter vaccine hesitancy have plagued efforts, including among older people. Romania, despite low vaccination rates, has sold doses to another EU country, Ireland, to avoid wasting them, and donated others to neighboring countries.

Von der Leyen said the European Union needed to "help the rest of the world vaccinate," but diplomacy efforts have so far proved limited because of the lack of a coordinated approach from the bloc's 27 countries to sell or donate doses.

Many countries in the European Union's immediate neighborhood, such as Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Tunisia, are in need of doses and have among the world's highest death tolls by size of population.

In a sign of renewed concern about the pandemic, the European Union on Tuesday recommended its member states reintroduce travel restrictions for visitors from the United States, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia.