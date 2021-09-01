Fayetteville council to consider weekly covid tests for city employees

FAYETTEVILLE -- A proposed policy the City Council will consider Tuesday would encourage the city's administration to require city employees get a weekly covid-19 test or provide proof of vaccination to opt out.

The resolution, sponsored by Council Member Matthew Petty, requests Mayor Lioneld Jordan to create a new policy for employees. The policy would require all employees to submit a rapid covid-19 test result weekly to the city's Human Resources Department. Employees who voluntarily presented a card showing full vaccination status would be exempt from the policy.

The resolution only asks Jordan to create the policy. It would be up to Jordan to decide whether he wanted to implement such a policy.

A pair of laws adopted by the state Legislature this year deal with vaccination requirements for employees of governments and public institutions. One law prohibits governments and public institutions from requiring employees to get vaccinated. Another prohibits governments and public institutions from requiring employees to furnish their vaccine cards.

City Attorney Kit Williams said he believes the proposed policy would not violate state law. The city is talking about requiring employees to get tested, not vaccinated, he said. Additionally, employees would voluntarily present their cards to be exempted from the testing policy, he said.

Employees would remain on the clock while getting tested, Williams said. Also, the city will cover the cost of taking a test if they are not free, he said.

"I think really there's no downside for an employee," Williams said. "What it does do is help protect all the other employees and potential citizens they might be in contact with."

John Wilkerson, general counsel for the Arkansas Municipal League, said he didn't necessarily disagree with Williams' legal analysis. However, the proposal delves into uncharted territory for cities and could be subject to different legal interpretations, he said.

"I'm not able to say anything definitive," Wilkerson said. "But, we always advise cities to consult and trust their city attorneys, especially when facing difficult situations like determining the best ways to protect the health and safety of its employees."

Jordan said he's considering the logistics of the proposal. He said he wanted a clear idea on how much it could cost the city in staff time and dollars spent on testing and where the money would come from. The Human Resources Department also would likely need outside help to keep track of testing submissions and exemptions. There's also the issue of what to do if an employee outright refuses to follow the policy.

The city employs about 800 people. It had an incentive program that ended in June providing $50 for employees to get fully vaccinated. The city paid the taxes on the amounts.

To qualify, city employees voluntarily self-reported being fully vaccinated. The total amount the city spent on the program was $37,859 for 466 employees.

The city doesn't have a way of knowing how many employees are vaccinated other than from the incentive program, said Lisa Thurber, city spokeswoman.

"We believe more were vaccinated but either chose not to participate in the incentive program by self-reporting or they were vaccinated after the program ended," she said.

The City Council heard the proposal during its agenda session Tuesday. Council Member Holly Hertzberg asked for answers by next week to several questions, including potential cost to the city, the consequence for noncompliance, an end date, whether city facilities would still require employees wear masks along with weekly testing and whether on-site testing would be available for night shift employees.