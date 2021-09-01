Fayetteville sweeps Conway

FAYETTEVILLE -- Defending Class 6A state champion Fayetteville saw an early lead disappear but still roared back to sweep Conway 28-26, 25-15, 25-12 in nonconference high school volleyball Tuesday night in Bulldog Arena.

The Lady Purple Bulldogs had to turn back two set points after leading 24-20 in the opening set, but fought back for the 28-26 win. But they cruised in the final two sets.

Fayetteville coach Jessica Phelan acknowledged her team made some mistakes, but she was pleased with how her players remained aggressive.

[Don't see the video above? Click here to watch: youtube.com/watch?v=QTIzyS3m7FI]

"I think the end of that game we made some errors, but at the same time we were taking some rips at it," Phelan said. "So early in the season, you kinda have to ride those aggressive mistakes because you want them to stay aggressive in those situations. I was happy we were able to make some plays and end up finishing that set off.

"It wasn't our cleanest set of the night, but I was proud of being gritty and staying aggressive. That was good to see."

Junior outside hitter Brooke Rockwell finished with a match-high 14 kills, and she came up with a big one late in that set for a 25-25 tie. She would later finish off the set with a service ace.

Regan Harp chipped in 11 kills and Maddie LaFata added seven, while setter Kennedy Phelan dished out a match-high 40 assists. The 5-foot-7 Phelan also came up with a big kill to snap a 26-26 tie and give Fayetteville (3-1) set point.

The Lady Purple'Dogs used a 5-0 spurt to grab an 11-5 lead in the second set and were never really threatened the rest of the way. Three different players contributed kills in that run.

Fayetteville jumped in front 11-2 in the third and went on to the win.

Naomi Young led Conway (6-3) with 10 kills, while Olivia Wiedower dished out 17 assists. Kennedi Wyrick led the Lady Cats with nine digs and Kaylon Neal contributed three blocks.

Fayetteville opens 6A-West Conference play Thursday at Bentonville West.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Fort Smith Northside 0

The Lady Wildcats improved to 8-0 with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-16 win over the Lady Bears.

Senior setter Caylan Koons turned in a strong all-around effort with 33 assists, 10 digs, three kills and two aces. Kyla Clubb and Jordan Benford finished with a team-best 11 kills each and Kinleigh Hall added nine kills.

Josey McCroskey anchored the defense with 15 digs. Har-Ber opens 6A-West Conference play Thursday at Bentonville High.

Za'Kari Giurele led Northside with seven kills, while Syden Klein added six kills and 10 digs. Hannah Smith anchored the defense with 21 digs, while setter Macie Grams dished out 23 assists.

Bentonville 3, Van Buren 0

The Lady Tigers served up 12 aces en route to a 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 win over the Lady Pointers.

Trinity Hamilton finished with 14 kills, while Lilly Thompson added 16 digs for the Lady Tigers (6-1). Kat Simpson dished out 19 assists and Grace Goshert added 12.

Bri Ball led Van Buren with nine kills and 11 assists. Maddie Feeny led with digs.

Greenwood 3, Fort Smith Southside 2

The Class 5A Lady Bulldogs rallied from a 2-1 deficit, taking the final two sets to claim a marathon 25-18, 19-25, 22-25, 25-23, 19-17 win over the 6A Mavericks.

Toree Tiffee led Southside with 24 kills and 21 digs, while Tinsley Freeman contributed a team-high 45 digs. Sophia Neihouse added nine kills and setter Kennedy Meadors contributed a double-double with 42 assists and 13 digs.

Shiloh Christian 3, Prairie Grove 0

Laila Creighton enjoyed a big night picking up 31 assists to go with 9 digs and 3 aces to lead the Lady Saints to the sweep.

Ryan Russell finished with a team-high 15 kills and two aces for Shiloh Christian (8-1-1, 3-0 4A-Northwest). Rylee Kallesen and Madelyn Sestak combined for 13 kills as well.

Monday's Matches

Shiloh Christian 3, Russellville 0

Ryan Russell hammered 15 kills to lead the Lady Saints (7-1-1) to a 25-22, 25-15, 26-24 win over the Lady Cyclones.

Laila Creighton dished out 37 assists, while Belle Bonanno anchored the defense with 12 digs.

Van Buren 3, Mansfield 0

Bri Ball contributed 12 kills and 12 assists to lead the Lady Pointers to a sweep of the defending Class 2A champion Lady Tigers.