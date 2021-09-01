Former state Capitol Police Chief claims Thurston unfit

Former state Capitol Police Chief Darrell Hedden alleged in a letter to lawmakers that Secretary of State John Thurston was not fit to lead, with Hedden stating he was forced to fire an officer without sufficient evidence of wrongdoing.

Hedden sent out a letter Monday morning to various government officials in which he endorsed state Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, who has announced his intentions to challenge Thurston in the May 2022 Republican primary.

Hedden stated in the letter that he "proved" a complaint against the fired officer was false. Hedden said he was let go as well.

"The lack of his leadership and even presence during the riots that damaged the State Capitol of Arkansas sends a loud message that should not be ignored," he wrote. "It demonstrates the lack of character and integrity. The State of Arkansas deserves an individual that will be a trusted leader and will be able to effectively do the work of the people."

Hedden said in his letter that in his 28 years at the secretary of state's office, he had never seen an employee or himself treated with such disdain.

Kevin Niehaus, a spokesman for the Arkansas secretary of state's office, said Thurston was unable to comment on personal issues.

There are times that Thurston "must make tough decisions in order to ensure progress and to enact change for the better," Niehaus said in an email. "During the last year, the office has identified and remediated several critical deficiencies in the Capitol Police Department by adding additional officers, purchasing new equipment, implementing and updating policies, strongly enhancing officer training, and substantially improving relationships with Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies. While there are still many challenges in modernizing the State Capitol Police, the Secretary is proud of the work thus far as he continues to uphold his campaign promise of ensuring the safety and security of the State Capitol."

Hedden told the Arkansas Democrat- Gazette in a Tuesday afternoon interview that he decided to write the letter when he learned that Lowery was challenging Thurston.

"I know the secretary of state will ask other officials for support in the election," he said. "I wanted to write the letter to let all of the House and Senate members know they should reconsider if they were going to support him in the next election. I wanted to let people know what happened to me and my staff was unethical and uncalled for."

Hedden came into the public eye last year when he and Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey traded barbs over each agency's handling of the demonstrations that took place in Little Rock following the murder of Minneapolis man George Floyd by the hands of a police officer.

Hedden, who led a 22-officer team, accused Humphrey's agency of providing insufficient support during the weekend of May 30, 2020. Hedden said his officers felt their safety threatened.

He compared the protests to "the Vietnam War come to Little Rock, Arkansas."

"The State Capitol of Arkansas, the facility that I had protected for years, had literally been attacked during the riots happening in Little Rock in early 2020 and I myself and my fellow officers were being attacked for just being law enforcement officers," he said in the letter. "I couldn't believe the person elected to the office designated for the upkeep and care of the Arkansas State Capitol had basically not said a word. He had made no forceful statement about the attacks on the State Capitol. Never did he publicly denounce those events and express that they would not be tolerated. John Thurston was basically a no show."

The Little Rock protests stretched more than a week and involved hundreds of participants. They were among the protest marches in cities nationwide against killings of Black Americans by police officers.

Most of the gatherings were peaceful, but the first three nights were unruly. There were reports of spray-painting, glass breaking and intentionally set fires. A Democrat-Gazette reporter was hit in the face with a brick. Police officers used teargas to break up crowds.

Hedden said that when he was summoned to testify before Senate and House committees on City, County and Local Affairs about the protests at the Capitol he felt abandoned by Thurston.

"I was assuming the Secretary of State, my boss, would sit right there beside me, " he said in an interview. "Instead he sent an underling, who had no clue what was going on and hadn't even talked to me."

Hedden said that on Sept. 25, 2020, he was directed to fire a Capitol police officer over the telephone despite believing there was no basis because it was from an anonymous complaint and lacked evidence. He declined to identify the officer.

"I strongly could see this officer was not afforded any sort of due process, nor was he given a chance to even hear the reasons for his termination," he said in the letter.

Hedden said he knew his days were numbered.

"I was told the administration wanted the police department to go in a new direction, and I would not be going in that direction," he said.

Lowery told the Democrat-Gazette in an interview Tuesday that he was alarmed to hear what Hedden said.

"I think a lot of legislators thought he took an early retirement, but the letter shows there is more to the story than that," he said. "There might just be inside the Capitol intrigue into this situation, but I think the electorate will be intrigued as well."