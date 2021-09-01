Giant fire has Nevada on alert

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A day after an explosive wildfire emptied a resort city at the southern tip of Lake Tahoe, a huge firefighting force braced for strong winds Tuesday as residents in neighboring Nevada were put on notice to be ready to flee.

The city of South Lake Tahoe, usually bustling with summer tourists, was eerily empty, and the air was thick and hazy with smoke from the Caldor Fire, one of two major blazes plaguing California. On Monday, roughly 22,000 residents jammed the city's main artery for hours after they were ordered to leave as the fire advanced, chewing up drought-stricken vegetation.

City officials said only a handful defied the order. But nearly everyone worried Tuesday about what the fire would do next.

"It just kind of sucks waiting. I mean, I know it's close down that way," said Russ Crupi, gesturing south from his home in the Heavenly Valley Estates mobile home park, which he and his wife manage. He had arranged sprinklers and tractors around the neighborhood.

"I'm worried about what'll be here when people come back. People want to come back to their houses and that's what I'm going to try to do," he said.

More than 15,000 firefighters were battling dozens of California blazes, with help from out-of state crews.

Pushed by strong winds, the Caldor Fire crossed two major highways and burned mountain cabins as it swept down slopes into the Tahoe Basin. More firefighters arrived just after dark Monday, and many were dispatched to protect homes in the Christmas Valley area, about 10 miles from South Lake Tahoe.

Thick smoke prevented air firefighting operations periodically last week. But since then, nearly two dozen helicopters and three air tankers dumped thousands of gallons of water and retardant on the fire, fire spokesman Dominic Polito said Tuesday.

The National Weather Service warned of critical fire weather conditions through today -- strong gusts, very low humidity and extremely dry fuel.

The Lake Tahoe area is usually a year-round recreational paradise offering beaches, water sports, hiking, ski resorts and golfing. South Lake Tahoe bustles with outdoor activities, while just across the state border in Stateline, Nev., tourists can gamble at major casinos.

But on Tuesday, only a few dozen tourists remained on the casino floor of the Montbleu Resort, Casino and Spa. The state board that controls gambling said casino regulators were monitoring operations at the four largest properties in the city.

Hotels are housing evacuees, fire crews and other emergency personnel. Harrah's, Harveys Lake Tahoe Casino, the Hard Rock and Montbleu Resort have more than 2,200 hotel rooms.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak urged residents to be prepared, saying there was no timeline for when evacuations might be ordered. At a news conference in Carson City, he noted that ash was falling on him even though the fire was about 20 miles away.

"I'm standing here, and I'm getting all ash particulates on my jacket, even," the governor said. "This is serious, folks."

Evacuation shelters at community centers in Carson City and Douglas County were at capacity, officials said Tuesday. Additional sites were open at a park in Carson City, the Reno Sparks Convention Center, and a rodeo event center in Dayton and Lyon County fairgrounds in Yerington.

At the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville, people had their temperatures checked and answered questions about the coronavirus before entering a gymnasium of cots set up by the Red Cross. Outside, evacuees who had stayed in tents sorted through ramen noodles, and plastic bags of clothes and keepsakes.

South Lake Tahoe resident Lorie Major said she had packed a bag in preparation to leave and was at the grocery store when she got the alert on her phone.

"I had to tell myself: 'OK, Lorie: Get it together. It's time to go,'" she said.

She put on headphones, turned on the Grateful Dead's "Fire on the Mountain" and walked home to an empty apartment complex already vacated by neighbors. She and her mini Australian shepherd, Koda, took a 20-mile taxi ride from her South Lake Tahoe apartment to a hotel in Minden, Nev.

