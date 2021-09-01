Diamond Hogs gain 4th pledge for 2025

Arkansas landed another commitment from the 2025 class on Monday with catcher Cole Leach pledging to the Razorbacks.

Leach, 6-3, 195 pounds, of Fort Gibson (Okla.) Hilldale, attended an Arkansas camp in August while also playing in two showcases at Baum-Walker Stadium during the summer.

“The coaching staff is amazing,” Leach said. “I felt like I was at home. The facilities are as good as it gets. The feeling you get when walking in Baum-Walker Stadium is unmatched.

"I mean, who wouldn’t want to go to the University of Arkansas and play baseball?”

He is Arkansas’ fourth public commitment in the 2025 class. Leach, who bats from the left side, played for 14-under USA Prime in the spring and summer.

“First of all, he’s a really hard worker, a student of the game,” 14-under USA Prime coach Brian Hailey said. “Constantly striving to get better. He has a Division-I body already.

"I’m sure those are the physical tools that Arkansas saw.”